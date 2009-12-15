Wall Street Blows Off Obama Meeting, Showing Mr. President Who's Boss

didn’t exactly look thrilled as he stared at the Polycom speakerphone in front of him. “Well, I appreciate you guys calling in,” he began the meeting at the White House with Wall Street’s top brass on Monday.



He was, of course, referring to the three conspicuously absent attendees who were being piped in by telephone…

Their excuse? “Inclement weather,”…

That awkward moment on speakerphone in the White House, for better or worse, spoke volumes about how the balance of power between Wall Street and Washington has shifted again, back in Wall Street’s favour.

Keep reading at DealBook >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.