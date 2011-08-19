Hot New Wall Street Workout: 106-Degree Yoga

Photo: Jeffrey Montes via Flickr

The August market rout certainly has Wall Street sweating.Some are literally sweating.



That’s because they are looking for stress relief by attending hour-and-a-half long 106-degree yoga sessions called Bikram yoga.

According to Bloomberg, yoga conducted in the heat and humidity is a growing trend amongst Wall Streeters. “I’ve been able to handle things much better,” Michael Pintar, a fixed income and currency portfolio manager at Cura Capital Management told Bloomberg.

“There’s always going to be ups and downs in trading or managing money, and I think before I reacted much more negatively to bad things that would happen, you know, bad days trading, than I do now.”

And Corina Cotenescu, a crude oil derivatives trader at CEC Futures LLC and Bikram yoga instructor told Bloomberg: “If I lost money, I go straight to class, because I know I have emotional baggage that I need to get out.”

The intense exercise might be the main draw, but here’s something else about Bikram Wall Streeters can appreciate. The founder of Bikram (who teaches wearing only a Speedo and a Rolex) turned it into a million-dollar business. He keeps 35 Rolls-Royce and Bentley automobiles in his Los Angeles garage.

It helps that he’s built the empire around a great story – that Bikram yoga cured President Nixon from 1972 advanced thrombophlebitis, a swelling of veins due to blood clots, in his left leg. The founder suggested Nixon do yoga in a hot bath tub, he was cured in 3 days and voila, Bikram was born.

