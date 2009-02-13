UPDATE: Goldman Denies Holding Panicked Pow-Wow After Geithner Speech

Update: Goldman Sachs denies the meeting was held in response to Geithner, claiming instead that it had been scheduled for weeks and that it was not secret.



Fair enough, but what do you think they talked about that day?

Original post: The carnage in the markets after Geithner’s announcement wasn’t just profit taking or selling the news. The lack of detail really did freak people out. CNBC’s Charlie Gasparino reports that after the announcement, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein held an emergency meeting with 20 top hedge fund and PE guys to talk about the new non-plan. Not much detail yet on what was said, but obviously they were nervous.

Perhaps Geithner ought to have, you know, given Wall Street a heads up on what he was going to announce. Maybe, you know, consult with them a little? Just a thought.

