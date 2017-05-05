What you need to know on Wall Street today

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it held its benchmark interest rate after a two-day policy meeting, as had widely been expected. Here’s what you need to know:

In Wall Street news, here’s a breakdown of the Republican plan to tear up Wall Street regulations. HSBC had a surprisingly good quarter. SocGen paid £816 million and avoided a potentially embarrassing day in court.

A nonprofit set up by a hedge fund legend is tackling the No.1 question for corporate America. There’s an incredibly risky new way to bet on stocks. And we went inside the Wall Street charity day where celebrities and star athletes pretend to be traders.

There’s lots of news and views on what’s going on in markets. Here’s what’s moving:

And here’s what people are saying:

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will host its annual meeting on Saturday. The event has become a huge occasion and is sometimes called “Woodstock for Capitalists” or “Buffettpalooza.” Business Insider will cover it, and you can check back on Saturday for a blow-by-blow of the day. Ahead of time, here’s what you need to know:

There’s a lot of news in the tech sector. Here are the headlines:

Tesla announced earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know:

Elsewhere in autos, Ferrari is on a tear. And we got up close and personal with Ford’s $US400,000 GT supercar.

Lastly, here’s how much it costs to get a haircut around the world. And here are the 25 most expensive weekend getaways in the world.

