What you need to know on Wall Street today

Markets are taking a backseat today, as the tragic events in Manchester, England, dominate the news agenda. Back here in the US, Trump’s budget proposal is the story of the day. Here’s what you need to know:

In other news, new home sales in the US fell much more than expected in April.

Traders can make a killing chasing the “smart money.” And these are the 14 VIP stocks that matter most to hedge funds, according to Goldman Sachs.

A consumer-protection rule that had been delayed by Trump is set to go through.

Fidelity is allowing clients to see digital currencies on its website. The startup trying to bring blockchain to Wall Street has raised $US107 million. And we got a look inside a vast Icelandic bitcoin mine.

The Fed’s actions speak louder than its words, which is why bond buying is here to stay. And “duck and cover” is the new art of dealing with bond markets, according to Aberdeen Asset Management.

Here are 200 Excel shortcuts that will make your life a lot easier. And doing a great job is necessary to get ahead at work, but it’s not enough, according to Morgan Stanley’s chief risk officer.

Mark Fields was ousted as CEO of Ford on Monday, not quite three years into his tenure. Here’s the latest:

In related news, Google’s Waymo could eventually be a $US70 billion company.

Elsewhere, the chain hailed by Wall Street as a “retail treasure” runs the most disastrous store we’ve ever seen.

The ceiling of this new Airbus private jet is one giant screen. Boeing is taking extreme measures to make sure Bombardier does not become another Airbus.

The VC firm that made early bets on Uber and Snap is investing in a marijuana breathalyzer. Silicon Valley is getting interested in healthcare — here’s why that could be a good thing. And here’s how rich you would be if you invested $US1,000 in Netflix when it first went public 15 years ago.

Lastly, this is the new best whiskey in the world, according to an international spirits competition.

