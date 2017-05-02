What you need to know on Wall Street today

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

For all the talk of robots replacing humans on the job, in schools

and even in bed

, students at Everett Community College in Washington State are preparing for a robot future.

A steady stream of laid-off workers have come to the college for retraining, says Ryan Davis, the college’s dean since 2013. Many are in the school’s technology and robotics programs, and the school’s proximity to a large Boeing facility makes the aerospace program a popular one.

The notion that workers’ skills can suddenly become obsolete highlights a lively debate over how much and how fast technology will take over the workplace. Against that backdrop, a number of policy solutions, many still controversial, have begun to circulate.

There’s a bunch of news in the world of politics, economics, trade and taxes. Here are the headlines:

In markets news, one of the biggest pillars of the stock bull market is crumbling. And a star Wall Street fund manager is getting it all wrong

The Children’s Investment Fund, a $US14.5 billion hedge fund based in London, has gotten off to a strong start to the year. Chris Hohn, the head of the fund, told investors that an acquisition by InterContinental Exchange (ICE) of the London Stock Exchange would make a lot of sense.

And a hedge fund is making a big bet on J. Crew, and it could determine whether it avoids bankruptcy.

Online lending has reached a tipping point, according to Charlie Moore at Global Debt Registry.

In autos, GM isn’t worried about Tesla’s Model 3. Carlos Ghosn saved Nissan — here’s his plan to do it again at Mitsubishi. And Indian’s Springfield and Chieftain are driving a new American motorcycle rivalry with Harley-Davidson.

There’s a bunch of tech, media and telecoms news. Here’s what you need to know:

Lastly, a photographer spent 25 years documenting rich people — here’s what she learned.

