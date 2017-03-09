What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

America is in a trade war, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

“We’re in a trade war — we’ve been in a trade war for decades,” he said Wednesday morning.

US private payrolls surged by 298,000 in February, many more than expected, according to the ADP Research Institute. Treasurys are tumbling after the blowout ADP report. Traders are certain that the Fed is going to hike rates at next week’s meeting.

David Tepper is long the market up to his eyeballs. And billionaire Ray Dalio just went off on the New York Times again — this time at

one of the newspaper’s own events.

An activist investor just slammed Buffalo Wild Wings for the second time in two weeks. China’s “nascent and growing coffee culture” is a massive opportunity for Starbucks. And Trump’s immigration policy is bad news for US stocks and bonds, according to JPMorgan.

Deutsche Bank just made a big hire from UBS. Here’s how a JPMorgan recruiter describes his perfect candidate. And the head of HR at a top Wall Street bank shared the secrets to getting ahead in finance.

On Tuesday, Business Insider published a story about a $US2.5 trillion asset manager putting a statue of a defiant girl in front of the Wall Street bull. That story has now been viewed more than 730,000 times, and the statue is trending on Facebook.

This International Women’s Day, it’s a good time to remember that women are still struggling for parity in the workforce. On a related topic, age discrimination is real, especially for women, and new research shows how it’s hurting everybody.

There’s a ton of healthcare news, following the unveiling of the American Health Care Act, which aims to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Here are the headlines:

In tech, Goldman Sachs tech bankers say we’re at dot-com-level dealmaking — and here’s where it’s coming from. In related news, the world’s biggest industrial companies can’t stop talking about “going digital.”

Evan Spiegel just got an $US800 million bonus for taking Snap public. And Snapchat is facing two big growth barriers.

Lastly, Bentley just unveiled its first electric concept car — and it’s gorgeous.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours.

‘We have other problems’: VW CEO dismisses talk of a merger with Fiat Chrysler – The German carmaker Volkswagen is not open to merger talks with its Italian rival Fiat Chrysler, VW CEO Matthias Mueller said on Wednesday, rebuffing an overture from FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne.

It’d be unwise for investors to ignore China – China’s debt-driven growth model is starting to reach its limits. Yet the country is also transitioning into a high-tech, more consumer-driven economy.

26-year-old ‘echo boomers’ are running wild in America – On June 25, 2015, the US Census Bureau made it official: Millennials surpassed Baby Boomers as the largest generation in the country.

The 19 best countries in the world for adventure seekers – Do you have a deep, relentless craving to venture into the unknown? A craving that can only be satisfied by donning a rucksack and stepping off the beaten path?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.