What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

It’s judgment day for the Republican Party’s opening bid to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and overhaul the nation’s healthcare system.

After President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Republicans on Thursday, the House started debating the healthcare bill to repeal and replace Obamacare in the early hours of Friday morning. You can keep up with the latest news on the bill here.

TransCanada, the company behind the proposed Keystone XL pipeline between the US and Canada, said Friday that it received a presidential permit from the State Department.

Finish Line’s explanation of its disappointing quarter perfectly captures the retail apocalypse. And one of Wall Street’s most steadfast bulls is worried about stocks.

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam made $US12 million in his first full year on the job. Deutsche Bank is planning a new London HQ despite Brexit. And Saudi Arabia is in “serious discussions” with the NYSE in what could be the biggest IPO ever.

In tech news, Snapchat is more like Twitter than Facebook in one important area. Elon Musk wants Tesla customers to temper their expectations of the Model 3 launch. And Amazon has a new weapon in its war on brick-and-mortar retail.

Porsche is celebrating its best year in history by giving every single employee a bonus. Rolex released a new watch with a feature it hasn’t used since the 1950s

Lastly, New Jersey’s most expensive home is back on the market for $US48.8 million — take a look inside.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours.

We’ve known how to stop the “Deaths of Despair” crisis gripping America for 120 years – “Deaths of despair” — deaths related to suicide, drugs, and alcohol — continue to increase among middle-aged white working-class Americans without a high-school degree, according to research by Princeton economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton.

“Top executives still walk away rich” — An interview with David Enrich, whose book The Spider Network lays bare the Libor rigging scandal – The Libor manipulation scandal, which hit four years after the 2008 financial crisis, risked breaking all trust in London’s ability to function as a financial centre.

Elon Musk: Tesla will start taking orders for its solar roof in April – Tesla CEO Elon Musk just revealed more details about the roll-out plan for its solar roof.

GameStop tanks after missing on sales and signalling it will close some stores this year – GameStop on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profits that topped analysts’ expectations, but sales that missed forecasts amid weaker demand for its gaming consoles.

Disney investors are facing 4 big questions – Disney’s stock price has risen 23% to $US112.50 since hitting a multi-year bottom around $US90 in October 2016.

A Chinese investment giant just took a big stake in SeaWorld – China-based Zhonghong Zhuoye Group will buy Blackstone Group’s 21% stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, the embattled US-based marine park operator said on Friday.

Rupert Murdoch reportedly sold $US125 million in Theranos stock for just $US1 – Rupert Murdoch has sold his $US125 million stake in beleaguered blood testing startup Theranos, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

Here’s what it takes to get into America’s best business schools – Business school admissions are extremely competitive, with schools looking for the right mix of experience, undergraduate grades, and GMAT test scores.

How to get in to Hong Kong’s best secret bars – A hidden bar adds an element of discovery to a night out, and Hong Kong has no shortage of hiding spots thanks to a plethora of nondescript commercial towers and tiny alleyways.

The most underrated places to go in 2017 – You’ve likely already snapped (or seen) the following travel photos: someone jumping in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, pinching the top of Big Ben in London, and staring off into the distance of a stunning natural landscape like Machu Picchu or the Grand Canyon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.