What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Snap Inc. surged in its debut as a publicly traded company Thursday, after raising a greater than expected $US3.4 billion in its initial public offering.

Shares of Snapchat’s parent company opened for trading at $US24, up about 41% from the IPO price of $US17. You can follow Snap’s latest share price movements by clicking on intraday here.

Here are the headlines:

President Trump took a victory lap on the stock market’s record high in an early-morning tweet. But while stock markets have been banging out record highs and enthusiasm for the economy has been surging, there may be a reason for caution before buying into the narrative of a President Donald Trump-fuelled economic turnaround.

Warren Buffett is all set to win a $US1 million bet with this hedge fund

Lastly, the 22 best apps for business travellers.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours.

Another warning sign is popping up in the stock market – Add a flattening yield curve to the number of warning signs that are popping up and suggesting this historic stock-market rally is nearing an end.

Bitcoin climbs above gold for the first time – The price of one bitcoin climbed above the price of one ounce of gold for the first time ever on Thursday.

Monster Beverage soars 15% after beating on revenue – Shares of Monster Beverage, the hugely popular American energy drink manufacturer, are up over 15% Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2016 results that beat Wall Street expectations.

US auto sales rise less than forecast in February – US auto sales rose at an annualized rate of 17.58 million in February, according to Autodata.

Businesses are expecting inflation to rise in the coming months, Fed’s Beige Book says – Businesses are expecting prices to rise modestly in the coming months, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book released on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old founded a biotech startup to cure rare cancers after he got a life-changing diagnosis – David Hysong’s life is like something out of a James Bond film.

United Airlines CEO reveals one piece of health advice that saved his life – For United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, October 15, 2015, started like most days — with an early morning trip to the gym.

Range Rover’s stunning Porsche fighter is here — and it’s a high-tech marvel – The Range Rover we’ve all been waiting for is here. On March 1, Jaguar Land Rover unveiled the latest addition to its burgeoning line-up of luxury off-roaders, the Range Rover Velar.

We tried Cadillac’s $US1,500-per-month subscription service for cars to see if it’s worth it – General Motors is making it clear that it doesn’t just want to be known as a carmaker.

The 8 cities the world’s super wealthy elites are moving to right now – Luxury estate agent Knight Frank and Wealth-X, the research firm that concentrates on high net worth individuals, just released their comprehensive annual report on where they are buying property and how much it costs them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.