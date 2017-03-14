What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Intel is buying the Israeli autonomous-driving company Mobileye for $US63.54 a share in cash, or about $US15.3 billion.

Here’s why Intel splashed out — and why it should make investors really nervous. An unusual lineup of financial advisers could make up to $US60 million in fees from the deal. Bill Ford, the executive chairman of Ford, said Intel’s $US15.3-billion acquisition of Mobileye shows how the self-driving-car industry will be built on “frenemies.”

In finance news, HSBC’s CEO is retiring next year — and the bank just poached an insurance CEO and Goldman board member to be chairman. A small money manager in South Florida thinks it has an answer to one of the most pressing challenges in finance. A hedge fund with big-name backing has suffered another blow.

And now-fired Preet Bharara is proud of his “absolute independence” as Sheriff of Wall Street.

In markets news, Societe Generale is out with its latest quarterly chart of swan risks that threaten to rock the global financial markets. These 10 classic signs show that the stock market is “bubbly,” according to Gluskin Sheff’s David Rosenberg. We could be about to see a spike in stock market volatility, according to UBS.

And here are the 14 best US stocks you can buy right now, according to Credit Suisse.

In tech, Marissa Mayer won’t be the CEO of Yahoo’s remaining business, Altaba, after the Verizon deal closes. And we asked some of the top young entrepreneurs in America for their advice — here’s what they said.

Lastly, you probably don’t have narcolepsy — but it actually makes sense that there is a startling ad for it on TV.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours.

The jewellery giant caught in a nasty discrimination suit has a lot of other problems – For years, Signet Jewellers, the biggest jewellery retailer in the country, has been in the midst of a shocking 69,000 person class-action sex discrimination suit, which is going to trial this year.

Atlanta just named the first African-American president of a regional Fed bank – The Atlanta Federal Reserve announced on Monday that Raphael Bostic will be its new president from June 5.

Apple’s getting crushed in China – Apple remains an aspirational brand across most of the world, except China where the company is losing market share rapidly, according to UBS.

DAN ALPERT: Only “aggressive” infrastructure spending can bring back the job market – President Donald Trump’s first jobs report crushed expectations, with the economy adding 235,000 non-farm payroll jobs in February beating expectations.

Millennials love Snapchat’s stock – For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.

Shoe manufacturing may come back to America, but the jobs may not – American manufacturing is in the spotlight again, and with it comes a renewed focus on where the clothing we put on our bodies is being made.

Bernie Sanders lashed out at a drug company for potentially profiting from Zika – Senator Bernie Sanders isn’t happy about a potential deal between President Donald Trump and major pharmaceutical company.

The rise in China’s foreign exchange reserves is bad news for global real estate – The world’s greatest overseas real estate binge might finally be over.

The top 7 international destinations to visit while the dollar is strong – Knowing how to time your vacation well and take advantage of favourable exchange rates can save you quite a bit of cash.

