What you need to know on Wall Street right now

In bank news, Goldman Sachs just announced a big promotion in its new online business, and is investing $US95 million in ad firm MDC Partners.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday for the second day of her semiannual Humphrey-Hawkins testimony. Here are the headlines:

There is a bunch of news in the healthcare sector, too. Here’s what you need to know:

Lastly, here are the 22 best universities outside the developed world.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hour

One of Wall Street’s top equity analysts reveals his biggest fear for 2017 – Business Insider asked the Head of US equity strategy at JP Morgan what keeps him up at night. His answer was loud and clear: An ongoing trend of US dollar strength.

Verizon is reportedly close to a revised deal that cuts Yahoo’s price by about $US250 million – Verizon has tentatively reached a revised deal with Yahoo, according to Bloomberg.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey bought $US7 million in stock after its value dropped dramatically – Twitter’s stock price dropped 10% last week — and CEO Jack Dorsey is taking the opportunity to hoover up $US7 million (£5.6 million) in shares.

Groupon is soaring after its revenue beat – Groupon is up after reporting fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday morning.

DEUTSCHE BANK: Chinese lending exploded in January – Domestic lending in China shot up in January in a sign the country’s credit boom is still accelerating.

Retail sales destroy expectations as gasoline sales soar – US retail sales came in well ahead of expectations for the month of January, according to new data from the Commerce Department.

The ruble dives after Trump tweets ‘Was Obama too soft on Russia?’ – The Russian ruble extended its earlier losses after President Donald Trump tweeted about President Barack Obama’s stance on Russia with respect to Crimea.

28-year-old cofounder of liquor delivery platform shares his advice for aspiring entrepreneurs – Maxim Razmakhin has always been an entrepreneurial spirit. When he was in college, he sold milkshakes out of his dorm room.

Here are the 10 best markets to be a homebuyer – Housing markets in the eastern part of the US continue to lag those out west.

