What you need to know on Wall Street right now

It seems that markets are starting to get nervous about the policies of Donald Trump.

Here are the headlines:

In Wall Street news, JPMorgan’s head of global equity capital markets, Liz Myers, can name a bunch of reasons 2017 could see a strong rebound in initial-public-offering activity around the world. Here is what’s on Myers’ mind.

The hyper-acquisitive multinational pharmaceutical company Allergan is buying the fat-reduction biopharmaceutical company Zeltiq Aesthetics for $2.5 billion. The deal makes for a $45 million payday for two

Wall Street boutiques.

Business Insider published an op-ed from Tom Naratil, president for the Americas at UBS, on the importance of investing in America.

A director at the world’s biggest investor spelled out why investors are pouring into one of the riskiest markets

And there are two questions Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen won’t be able to dodge on Capitol Hill this week, according to Business Insider’s Pedro da Costa.

There’s a bunch of corporate news today. Here are the highlights:

In tech news, this is what secretive billion-dollar startup Magic Leap has been working on.

Lastly, staying close to home could be the smartest financial decision millennials make.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hour

Dan Loeb made a nearly $1 billion bet on Wall Street – Dan Loeb went big on Wall Street. A February 10 regulatory filing shows that Loeb’s Third Point took large positions in JPMorgan and Bank of America and, to a lesser extent, Goldman Sachs — investing nearly $1 billion in total in the banks’ shares during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Top exec at the world’s largest hedge fund says to understand its unique culture, look to a basketball game – With $150 billion in assets under management, Bridgewater Associates isn’t just the world’s largest hedge fund. It’s also a company with a quirky and intense culture unique to any industry.

The future of the Hamptons is uncertain as prices plummet and luxury buyers head north – The Hamptons have long been a weekend playground for New York City’s wealthiest and most fashionable. But thanks to a softening real-estate market and the growing appeal of more affordable destinations, that could be about to change.

Luxury shoppers have a completely new attitude, and it’s killing traditional retail – As evidence that high-end retail has lost its footing continues to mount — from companies pivoting out of luxury to a crisis in the Swiss watch market — there is at least one bright spot to be found: pre-owned.

Doomsday prepper supply companies saw a huge sales surge after Trump’s election – If a natural disaster, terrorist attack, or other unforeseen apocalypse hits the US, doomsday preppers will be ready. They have already been stockpiling food, buying water filters, and hatching escape plans — in some cases for years.

BLACKROCK: China is the key to global reflation – We believe that China is key to the global reflation story playing out for longer. Our new China GPS economic indicator helps explain why.

PRESENTING: Where the two leading French presidential candidates stand on the major issues – As we edge closer to the unpredictable French presidential election, it’s worth taking a look at what the current favourites stand for — and how the markets are feeling about it.

