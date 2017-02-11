What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Bridgewater Associates is as well known for being the world’s largest hedge fund, with $150 billion in assets under management, as it is for its quirky culture of “radical transparency.”

An obvious question about the company is how — or if — Bridgewater’s culture contributes to its success on the investment side. For the firm’s co-CIO, Bob Prince, there’s a clear correlation. We talked to Prince about the firm’s intense, unique culture, and how

he views the relationship between performance and working environment.

We also recently caught up with Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the head of US Equity Strategy at JPMorgan. Here’s what he had to say about dollar strength, market volatility and where investors should put their money in 2017.

A former hedge fund manager who retired at 36 is sounding the alarm on the Trump trade. And Abby Joseph Cohen, the president of Goldman Sachs’ Global Market Institute, is retiring.

Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Baldwin wrote a letter to Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein asking how much influence Goldman has over Donald Trump. And one of the world’s leading credit-rating agencies thinks Trump could be a disaster for the global economy.

In deal news, the company behind Durex and Dettol just confirmed a $17.9 billion deal to buy a US baby milk maker. Wall Street stands to make more than $100 million from the deal.

And Walt Disney is buying most of Saudi Prince Alwaleed’s stake in Paris Disneyland.

In corporate news:

In macro news, Canada’s jobs report crushed it. And investors don’t trust the Fed anymore, according to Business Insider’s Pedro da Costa.

There’s a bunch of news in the healthcare sector, too:

In other news, Tesla faces a unionization challenge after factory workers complain of injuries and long hours. Elon Musk called the attacks on Tesla’s working conditions “morally outrageous.”

Lastly, here are 35 trips every couple should take in their lifetime.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hour

Capital One is trying to curry favour with millennials with cafés around the US offering free Wi-Fi, local coffee and food, and complimentary money coaching — The more than 80 million people born into the millennial generation have grown up with technology by their side.

This is how you know something desperate is going on in China’s economy — The country has been suffering from money outflows for months — something that troubles Beijing because it pulls down the value of the Chinese yuan and makes the economy harder to manage.

MARK CARNEY: Central banks need ‘the spirit of the millennial’ — Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he wants to improve diversity at the central bank to avoid “being mono-culture, secretive and ridden with groupthink.”

Greece is in trouble again over its ‘explosive’ debt — here’s why — Greece is back. A disagreement among Greece’s creditors over how to deal with the country’s “explosive” debt pile is making the market nervous.

Trading volumes are crashing at China’s 3 biggest bitcoin exchanges — Trading volumes at China’s three largest bitcoin exchanges have plummeted after the central bank put the virtual currency market under sharper scrutiny a month ago in a move that coincided with official efforts to stem capital outflows.

A banker who’s been on Wall Street for 20 years explains why you shouldn’t worry too much about your first job — RBC Capital Markets’ technology investment banking cohead, Michal Katz, has called some big-name Wall Street firms home over the course of her over 20-year career in finance.

