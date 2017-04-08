What you need to know on Wall Street today

Heidi Gutman / CNBC Ray Dalio talks at the Alpha Exchange panel at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference September 13th in NYC

Lloyd Blankfein, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs, decided a couple of years ago that one of his star executives needed a mentor. A little while later, Marty Chavez, who is about to become the bank’s chief financial officer, received an unexpected email.

“Hey Marty, I’d like to come over to your office to introduce myself,” it said. It was from Eric Schmidt, chairman of Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

“We’ve been talking ever since about the similarities in the businesses,” Chavez told a group of computer scientists earlier this year about the message. “Some of the similarities are aspirational, I have to emphasise that, and some are there right now.” Here’s how Goldman Sachs is trying to become the Google of Wall Street.

Business Insider’s global editor in chief Henry Blodget interviewed Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates,

In related news, there has been a shake-up in the trading department at Bridgewater Associates.

US employers added 98,000 nonfarm payrolls in March, far fewer than forecast, according to a report from the Bureau of Labour Statistics released Friday. While the headline number fell short, for one industry it was even worse. The retail industry lost 29,700 jobs in the month of March, following a 30,900 loss in February, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics. Canada’s jobs report crushed expectations, meanwhile.

The US launched 59 cruise missiles on Shayrat airfield and nearby military infrastructure controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in response to a chemical attack that killed at least 80 people in the northwestern part of the country on Monday. Here’s how the markets reacted:

Two men are facing charges for alleged insider trading ahead of Intel’s $US15 billion Mobileye acquisition. And Preet Bharara says his firing was due to the Trump administration’s “helter-skelter” incompetence.

An Illinois city just stepped into the war on drug pricing against Big Pharma.

Lyft just raised $US500 million to aid its fight against Uber. We took a ride in a $US416,000 Rolls-Royce — and the best features are in the back seat.

Lastly, we shadowed a bunch of Wall Streeters during an early-morning training session for the most intense competition out there — here’s what it was like.

