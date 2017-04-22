What you need to know on Wall Street today

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

For real-time odds on the stock market’s faith in President Donald Trump, look no further than recent weakness in industries most closely tied to his proposed policies: banks, builders, and retailers.

We’re nearly 100 days into Trump’s presidency, and the campaign promises of infrastructure spending, tighter restrictions on trade, and lower taxes have yet to materialise.

The market has not missed this lack of progress and the Trump trade looks effectively dead, report Business Insider’s Joe Ciolli and Bob Bryan.

In related news, President Trump says his “massive” tax plan is coming next week. And a

top Fed official just delivered an unusual warning to Trump over plans to “do a number” on financial crisis rules.

In Wall Street news, Cantor Fitzgerald has just made a huge hire in its equities business. The exchange-traded fund market is getting meta. And one of the top stock exchanges in the US has launched a new venture investment program to find the c

reme de la crème in the fintech space.

A Wall Street boutique just hired one of Deutsche Bank’s top tech dealmakers. And another senior staffer has left a struggling hedge fund started by a Steve Cohen protégé.

The US Federal Reserve fined Deutsche Bank $US156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule. And the Borussia Dortmund bus attack may have been an attempt to manipulate the markets.

The betting odds for an anti-euro candidate winning the French election are eerily similar to Brexit.

Russia and Saudi Arabia could face economic and political consequences if the oil-production deal isn’t extended. American oil is in a “sweet spot.” And the US oil-rig count increased to a nearly two-year high

Payment card startup Plastc took £10 million from investors and customers … and then just disappeared.

When the Yahoo-Verizon deal closes, there will be an exec shuffle — here are the details.

Lastly, here’s what it’s like to stay at a remote Icelandic resort where an all-inclusive, four-day stay can cost you up to $US11,000.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours.

BAML: The “$US1 trillion flow that conquers all” explains everything happening in markets – The global markets all come down to central banks.

BLACKSTONE COO: We’re the solution to America’s retirement crisis – America has a massive retirement savings problem.

CREDIT SUISSE: Kroger should think about buying Whole Foods – On April 10, activist investor Jana Partners revealed an 8.8% stake in Whole Foods Market, and declared its intention to speed up a turnaround at the company. Jana is pushing the company to consider “strategic alternatives,” or an exit strategy.

A 10-year metals slump could be almost over — As China works to reduce pollution and energy costs, aluminium manufacturers have the opportunity to end a decade-long slump.

General Electric slides despite its earnings beat – The industrial giant reported earnings of $US0.21 per share, beating the Wall Street estimates by 4 cents.

MORGAN STANLEY: Disney’s ESPN problem isn’t a problem at all – In the summer of 2015, shares of Disney tumbled 24%, from $US120 to $US91, on concerns that the company would lose revenue as a result of customers “cutting the cord.”

Bebe is closing all its stores by the end of May – Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores said on Friday it would close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives following four years of losses.

A startup’s $US1 million flying car is officially rolling out to buyers in 2020 – A Slovakia-based startup has tossed its hat into the very nascent field of flying cars.

NOW WATCH: How to know if Snapchat stock is a buy or a sell



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.