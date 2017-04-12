What you need to know on Wall Street today

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

In a meeting with some of the most powerful CEOs in the world on Tuesday, President Donald Trump argued that small businesses are struggling to find financing.

The president blamed the post-financial crisis Dodd-Frank banking regulation, which was enacted in July 2010, and higher capital requirements for the largest financial institutions. Trump said he plans to “streamline” or “eliminate” Dodd-Frank to allow small businesses to borrow again.

However, Trump’s narrative is the opposite of what small business owners are saying.

Moving on to hedge funds, Goldman Sachs is finally seeing something to be happy about.

Business Insider’s global editor in chief Henry Blodget recently interviewed Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, on The Bottom Line, Business Insider’s new weekly business news show. Here are the latest headlines:

These are the nine worst mistakes you can make in an email — and how to fix them.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours and over the weekend.

How airlines like United choose who to kick off a flight — Airlines follow a specific procedure when they have got more passengers than they can carry.

Treasury yields are sinking — Treasury yields are plunging as traders rush for safety amid renewed uncertainty surrounding geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and on the Korean peninsula.

The Japanese yen just spiked to its highest level since November — This is the first time the yen has cracked through 110 since November 2016. It’s up about 5.8% against the dollar since the start of the year.

Details emerge about passenger who was dragged from United flight — The Courrier-Journal, a Louisville news outlet, has reported that the man is named David Dao, a doctor practicing in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Dialog Semiconductor plunges after analyst warns Apple may use fewer of its chips — Karsten Iltgen, an analyst at Bankhaus Lampe, said in a note that there is “strong evidence” Apple is working on its own power-management integrated circuits, according to Bloomberg.

Job openings rise more than expected, hires fall — Job openings in the US increased to 5.743 million in February, more than expected, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Amazon is taking over Seattle — and residents are calling it ‘Amageddon’ — When the new construction is complete in 2020, Amazon will be occupying roughly 11 million square feet of real estate in Seattle, which is equal to more than 20% of the city’s current total office inventory.

The FDA just struck a deal that could replace animal testing with a tiny chip — A future without animal testing is getting closer.

See also: The Obamas have been on a tropical tour since leaving the White House — here’s where they have been so far

