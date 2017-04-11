What you need to know on Wall Street today

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Advances in healthcare, technology, and connectivity over the past few decades have increased the lengths of people’s lives around the world.

While that is an indisputably remarkable achievement, the possibility of living longer than expected also brings about new retirement concerns for many.

In his annual letter to shareholders, BlackRock’s chairman and CEO, Larry Fink, discussed the problem associated with longevity, which he called “one of the greatest financial challenges faced by our clients today,” arguing that it was contributing to “popular anxiety.”

Fink also shared what he called an “eye-popping” chart showing how consumer sentiment is tracking the S&P 500.

In hedge fund news, a pair of managers at Izzy Englander’s $US35 billion Millennium are setting off on their own, as several staffers have left.

Business Insider’s global editor in chief Henry Blodget interviewed Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, on The Bottom Line, Business Insider’s new weekly business news show. Here are the latest headlines:

Markets are closed this upcoming Good Friday. Here’s a list of every other date you need to know this year.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours and over the weekend.

People are outraged by a video showing a passenger being forcibly removed from a United flight — According to a person who says they were on the flight, the airline needed room on the overbooked aircraft to reposition crew for another flight.

Tesla passes GM to become America’s most valuable carmaker — Tesla’s market cap briefly passed General Motors’ on Monday.

Here’s how you’ll know if Trump is making America’s economy great again — Part of Trump’s promise was to revive the sleepy US economy, which has been experiencing its slowest post-recession recovery in decades.

Wall Street is about to find out whether the next big rally in stocks can be justified — First-quarter earnings season unofficially gets underway when three of the big banks announce their results on Thursday.

The first investor in Snapchat thinks each bitcoin could realistically be worth $US500,000 by 2030 — The cryptocurrency isn’t anywhere close to its potential, according to Jeremy Liew, the first investor in Snapchat, and Blockchain CEO and cofounder Peter Smith.

Trump’s next big economic plan is already hitting speed bumps — Since the early days of the campaign, Trump has said he wants to slash corporate taxes to 15% and cut personal tax rates drastically.

A company developing a drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease just got a new CEO — and the stock is jumping — Axovant Sciences, a company developing treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, is seeing a bump.

Wells Fargo board slams former CEO Stumpf for accounts scandal, claws back another $US28 million — Wells Fargo’s board of directors has released its investigation into the bank’s recent fraudulent-accounts scandal, pinning blame primarily on two former executives.

Investors are paying college students’ tuition — but they want a share of future income in return — Compared to loans, income-share agreements today have a minuscule market as only a couple of thousand students are using them to pay for college. But many advocates of ISAs think this financing method has the potential to become a lot more popular.

See also: 13 stunning photos that show why Oman is the next big destination for luxury travellers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.