Wall Street Bets claimed the top 3 most popular posts on all of Reddit this year. Here’s what they said.

The WallStreetBets page seen in the background of a silhouette hand holding a mobile phone with Reddit logo. Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Wall Street Bets subreddit had the top 3 posts across the social media site in 2021.

The subreddit has 11 million users and is credited with helping GameStop shares soar in January.

The most popular post was a picture of a billboard in Times Square that read “GME GO BRRR.”

According to Reddit’s year in review, the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, which is now well known for pushing meme stocks like GameStop and AMC to dizzying heights, had the top three posts on the social media site in 2021.

That means out of the 366 million posts across 100,000 active subreddits in 2021, Wall Street Bets, with its 11 million users, was home to the most popular posts.

Here’s what they said:

1. GME GO BRRR – January 30

The top post this year received 431,000 upvotes, aka likes, for its video of a Times Square billboard ad that read “GME GO BRRR,” referencing GameStop’s stock ticker and nodding to the sound made by a money printer.

2. “We got SUPPORT” – January 28

The second top post, with 322,000 upvotes, was a screenshot of a tweet from January 28 when Robinhood famously paused buying of meme stocks like GameStop, AMC, and others. The post asked Redditors to upvote the tweet, which alleged Robinhood hid the search results for some meme stocks and advised people to “take all the cash you can afford to lose and buy buy buy.”

3. GameStop buying halted – January 28

The third most upvoted post came on January 28, with 286,000 likes. It was a “GME YOLO” update from Redditor u/deepfuckingvalue, known offline as Keith Gill. Gill was one of the central characters of the GameStop saga, and regularly talked up the stock on WSB and became an icon on the subreddit. His January 28 post was a picture that showed he lost $US14 ($AU20) million in a day, though still recorded a total gain of $US18 ($AU25) million. Gill went on to testify before Congress about the events surrounding the surge in GameStop stock.