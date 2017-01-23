Wall Street's best athletes share their training tips

David Lazarus

'Now that we are less than six months away from the 2017 Decathlon, I will be decreasing my Barry's workouts and increasing my track workouts. I try to go to the track at least twice a week where I train for the 400M and 800M events as well as practice technique on the football field for the 40-yard dash and 20-yard shuttle.

'In addition, I will be increasing my rowing from once a week to three times a week, and increasing the intensity of bench press, dips, and pull-ups. I discovered after 2015 that the best way to increase the number of pull-ups and bench press I could do was actually by doing more reps at lower weights rather than working on adding weight to pull-ups, dips, and bench press as I had done for 2015. This can be accomplished in pull-ups by using a weight-assist machine or by using a band tied around the pull-up bar that you can put your foot or knee inside of. On the bench, I do sets of 40 or 50 at weights like 145 and 155. This training with higher reps allowed me to go up from 25 to 30 reps on dips and 23 to 28 reps on the bench between 2015 and 2016.

'It is important to train for every event, even if you aren't good at one of them. It is much easier to increase your point totals in events you aren't great at because you have so much more room for improvement. For example, I never really learned to throw a football. Last year I took some lessons and was able to easily add six yards to my football throw, which translated into a lot of points!'