Here's how much money each of Wall Street's big banks made this quarter

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (L) and Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein leave the White House after a meeting with President Obama.

With the fifth anniversary of Dodd-Frank approaching on Tuesday, Wall Street has shown that it can still rake in profits even in the tougher regulatory environment.

The country’s biggest banks have announced their quarterly earnings, and most — but not all — beat analyst expectations.

Nevertheless, all six firms reported quarterly revenues of at least $US9 billion and net incomes of at least $US1 billion.

A big theme this quarter was legal costs, with firms like JPMorgan and Citigroup benefiting from having put their mortgage-related litigation behind them. Meanwhile, litigation costs took a large toll on Goldman Sachs this quarter.

Scroll through to see how much each bank made in Q2.

