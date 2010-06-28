Wall Street Banks Hiring Like Crazy And Offering Killer Incentives Again

Looking for a job? Try Wall Street. It’s 2010 and banks are free of governmental restrictions such as TARP. Thus, they’re now out hiring and potential employees are being offered some decent incentives.

Established firms such as Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are on a hiring spree in their sales and trading departments but lesser-known firms are also ramping up their hiring.Nomura Holdings, the Japanese firm that’s been poaching rival employees for the past year now, is continuing to recruit top talent from the Street.

Jeffries Group is doing the same and after speaking with one employee from their prime brokerage department a few weeks ago, that won’t be slowing down any time soon.



Bloomberg: “Candidates are now getting multiple offers, and companies risk losing their desired candidates if they don’t act quickly enough — and that’s a real change,” said Constance Melrose, managing director of eFinancialCareers Ltd., which has seen a 75 per cent rise in investment banking jobs posted on its website from a year earlier.

Firms are paying 30 per cent to 40 per cent more than what employees are expecting to earn to lure them from other banks this year, according to an April report from Options Group, a New York-based executive search and compensation consulting company. Equity derivatives and commodities trading are two of the fastest-growing areas, the report said.

Another area that is definitely poised for a hiring rebound is the asset-backed securities market. Reports from Asset Backed Alert and our own sources have told us that desks have been “killing it” during May and June, producing hefty profits for their respective firms.

Of course, not everyone is flocking to Wall Street. Some players, such as Fred Brettschneider and Greg Lippmann, have fled in order to start up hedge funds, where they’re free to trade as they please.

