WALL STREET BUYS WASHINGTON: Here's How Much Banks Gave To The 2012 Presidential Candidates

Zeke Miller, Grace Wyler
Barack Obama Mitt Romney

President Barack Obama may have hauled in more than $42 million for his reelection campaign last month, but the latest FEC filings show the President may be in big trouble when it comes to tapping into the deep pockets of the finance industry.

Obama, once the most popular candidate among the banking crowd, has ceded much of his Wall Street support to 2012 Republican frontrunner Mitt Romney and his fellow GOP presidential candidates, according to a centre for Responsive Politics analysis of campaign fundraising reports through the third quarter. 

The analysis shows that Romney has collected more than $7.5 million in donations from employees in the financial sector, almost double Obama’s $3.9 million total. The former Massachusetts Governor now leads Obama in contributions from the securities and investment industry and from the commercial banking sector.

The figures do not include donations to political action committees or candidate SuperPacs.

Goldman Sachs

  • Mitt Romney: $352,200
  • Barack Obama: $49,124
  • Tim Pawlenty: $25,000*
  • Jon Huntsman: $6,750
  • Rick Perry: $5,500
  • Ron Paul: $2,500

In 2008, Goldman employees donated $1,005,491 to Obama's campaign, and $235,275 to Romney's failed primary bid.

*Tim Pawlenty is no longer running for president

Source: centre for Responsive Politics

Bank of America

  • Mitt Romney: $112,500
  • Barack Obama: $46,699
  • Tim Pawlenty: $12,750
  • Jon Huntsman: $4,250
  • Ron Paul: $3,451
  • Rick Perry: $2,600
  • Thad McCotter: $2,000
  • Herman Cain: $750
  • Michele Bachmann: $500
  • Newt Gingrich: $250

In 2008, BofA employees donated $394,242 to Obama's campaign, and $66,500 to Romney's failed primary bid.

Source: centre for Responsive Politics

Citigroup

  • Mitt Romney: $56,550
  • Barack Obama: $36,887
  • Tim Pawlenty: $5,300
  • Rick Perry: $3,000
  • Herman Cain: $1,465
  • Michele Bachmann: $1,000
  • Ron Paul: $702

In 2008, Citi employees donated $736,771 to Obama's campaign, and $178,450 to Romney's failed primary bid.

Source: centre for Responsive Politics

JPMorgan Chase

  • Mitt Romney: $107,250
  • Barack Obama: $38,039
  • Rick Perry: $27,050
  • Tim Pawlenty: $16,750
  • Jon Huntsman: $7,500
  • Ron Paul: $5,451

In 2008, JPMorgan employees donated $807,799 to Obama's campaign, and $123,800 to Romney's failed primary bid.

Source: centre for Responsive Politics

Morgan Stanley

  • Mitt Romney: $184,800
  • Tim Pawlenty: $41,715
  • Barack Obama: $28,225
  • Rick Perry: $20,750
  • Jon Huntsman: $9,750
  • Newt Gingrich: $1,000
  • Ron Paul: $1,000
  • Herman Cain: $500

In 2008, Morgan Stanley employees donated $512,232 to Obama's campaign, and $178,450 to Romney's failed primary bid.

Source: centre for Responsive Politics

