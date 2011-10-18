WALL STREET BUYS WASHINGTON: Here's How Much Banks Gave To The 2012 Presidential Candidates

President Barack Obama may have hauled in more than $42 million for his reelection campaign last month, but the latest FEC filings show the President may be in big trouble when it comes to tapping into the deep pockets of the finance industry.



Obama, once the most popular candidate among the banking crowd, has ceded much of his Wall Street support to 2012 Republican frontrunner Mitt Romney and his fellow GOP presidential candidates, according to a centre for Responsive Politics analysis of campaign fundraising reports through the third quarter.

The analysis shows that Romney has collected more than $7.5 million in donations from employees in the financial sector, almost double Obama’s $3.9 million total. The former Massachusetts Governor now leads Obama in contributions from the securities and investment industry and from the commercial banking sector.

The figures do not include donations to political action committees or candidate SuperPacs.

