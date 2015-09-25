Here's how much the top Wall Street banks have earned in fees this year

Portia Crowe

JPMorgan is leading the pack when it comes to Wall Street revenues, according to Dealogic’s preliminary league tables for the first 9 months of the year.

Altogether, global investment banking revenue was down 14% from the same period last year. The only area where revenues were up was in M&A — particularly in healthcare M&A.

League tables are a contentious subject on Wall Street.

Banks use them when pitching for new business, and a good ranking means serious bragging rights. But the league table-data can also be sliced up to make a bank’s performance look better (by narrowing the field very narrowly, for example).

Though they’re based on estimates, these tables are the broadest possible and a closely-watched indicator of who is up and who is down.

Here’s how the banks stacked up this time around.

JPMorgan ranked first for overall investment banking revenue in the first 9 months of the year, with an 8% market share and $4.3 billion in total revenues. It was followed closely by rival Goldman Sachs, with $4.1 billion and a 7.6% share. Bank of America was in third place, with $3.4 billion.

Dealogic

Global investment banking revenue was $US54.3 billion for the first nine months of 2015, which was down 14% compared to the same period last year.

JPMorgan also ranked first for revenue in debt capital markets, with $1.3 billion in revenue and an 8.4% share. Bank of America followed, with just over $1 billion, and Citi raked in $872 million to place third.

Dealogic

DCM revenue fell year-on-year, too, down 12% from the same period last year to $US15.1 billion. Revenue from high-yield bonds dropped $US25% to its lowest level since 2010. On the other hand, investment-grade bond revenue was up.

Guess who ranked first for equity capital markets? JPMorgan again. The bank had a 7.4% share, followed closely by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Dealogic

Equity capital markets revenue was down 15% year-on-year to $US14.2 billion. Within that, IPO revenue was down 31%.

Goldman Sachs was the winner for M&A revenues, completely crushing its rivals with $2 billion in revenues, versus JPMorgan's $1.3 billion and Morgan Stanley's $1.24 billion.

Dealogic

M&A revenue was the one bright spot for the first 9 months of the year. It hit $US16.2 billion, its highest point for that period since 2008. And Goldman was the big winner there.

Breaking it down by sector, revenue from healthcare M&A hit a record high of $US2.8 billion.

JPMorgan scored first place with syndicated loans too, pulling in $685 million versus Bank of America's $647 million and Deutsche Bank's $507 million.

Dealogic

Revenue from syndicated loans was $US8.8 billion, a 35% year-on-year drop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.