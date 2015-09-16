Wall Street bankers have a new pitch for the Pope

Wall Streeters are excitedly anticipating the arrival of Pope Francis in New York — and are hoping to change his mind about their profession.

Michael J Moore at Bloomberg reports that a number of Wall Streeters will be in the audience when the Pope arrives at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on September 24.

Pope Francis has in the past decried wealth inequality and “savage” capitalism, and supported increased regulation of the financial system.

That hasn’t stopped his followers on Wall Street from hoping that he will recognise their efforts to give back.

“New York, to me, is the city on the hill that demonstrates philanthropy and giving back and caring for others more than any other city. And I think he’ll see that,” Ken Langone, cofounder of Home Depot, told Bloomberg.

“When you look at some of the great business leaders on Wall Street, they demonstrate a lot of the same attributes the pope demonstrates,” John Studzinski, a vice chairman at private-equity firm Blackstone Group, told Bloomberg.

Peter Forlenza, global head of equities at Jefferies, also highlighted the level of philanthropy on Wall Street.

“My hope is he’ll actually learn more and hear about some of the things that are already happening. Maybe by being on the ground here, he will get an expanded view on that point,” he told Bloomberg.

