Found on the Street: Flight To Safety

After the collapse of the market for auction rate securities, the spread of widespread doubts about the soundness of money market funds, and three month T-bills yielding less than zero, the options for keeping funds in liquid cash-equivalents are diminishing. Right now we’re basically down to your FDIC-protected savings accounts. As this receipt found in a Wall Street ATM by the Consumerist blog shows, however, smart money knows to keep those FDIC protected accounts below $100,000.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.