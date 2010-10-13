25 Wall Street Athletes Have A Decathlon -- See What Banker Wins

Photo: Thedecathlon.org
Last weekend, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Chris Schlack won an impressive trophy when he was crowned “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” after beating the competition in The Decathlon, a one day athletic competition that started last year to benefit LiveStrong, the Lance Armstrong Foundation. Schlack powered through a 400 meter dash, a football throw, and pull ups, and more during the event to raise money for cancer research on Sunday.
Everyone that competed in this competition deserves a high five, but we’re going to focus on some of the top athletes.
Parsa Kiai, an analyst at hedge fund Sonterra Capital, competes in the dips event and finished in eighth place.
Max Meltzer, a former All-American wrestler at Harvard University, placed fourth. He currently works in Private Wealth at Merrill Lynch, Bank of America.
Jason Tufo came in second and is as brainy as he is brawny: he holds a computer science degree from Stanford, a law degree from Cornell and a master's degree in computational finance from Carnegie Mellon.
First place winner, Chris Schlack, is a personal trainer and kick boxing teacher, when he's not working as an alternative investments analyst at Merrill Lynch.
Schlack holds a finance degree from Seton Hall.
