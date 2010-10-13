25 Wall Street Athletes Have A Decathlon -- See What Banker Wins

Hannah Kim
Last weekend, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Chris Schlack won an impressive trophy when he was crowned “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” after beating the competition in The Decathlon, a one day athletic competition that started last year to benefit LiveStrong, the Lance Armstrong Foundation. Schlack powered through a 400 meter dash, a football throw, and pull ups, and more during the event to raise money for cancer research on Sunday.

Everyone that competed in this competition deserves a high five, but we’re going to focus on some of the top athletes.

#9 Ryan Flynn, JP Morgan Chase

Ryann Flynn placed ninth out of 24 competitors.

Source: Bloomberg

#8 Parsa Kiai, Sonterra Capital

Parsa Kiai, an analyst at hedge fund Sonterra Capital, competes in the dips event and finished in eighth place.

Source: Bloomberg

#5 Kyle Peterson, Sage View Capital LP

Kyle Peterson, who placed first last year, came in fifth place this year.

Source: Bloomberg

#4 Max Meltzer, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Max Meltzer, a former All-American wrestler at Harvard University, placed fourth. He currently works in Private Wealth at Merrill Lynch, Bank of America.

Source: Bloomberg

#3 Justin Nunez, Goldman Sachs

Nunez, a former outside linebacker at Columbia University, placed third.

Source: Bloomberg

#2 Jason Tufo, Virtu Financial Services Inc.

Jason Tufo came in second and is as brainy as he is brawny: he holds a computer science degree from Stanford, a law degree from Cornell and a master's degree in computational finance from Carnegie Mellon.

Source: Bloomberg

#1 Chris Schlack, Merrill Lynch

First place winner, Chris Schlack, is a personal trainer and kick boxing teacher, when he's not working as an alternative investments analyst at Merrill Lynch.

Schlack holds a finance degree from Seton Hall.

Source: Bloomberg

Now check out the ultimate Wall Street sport...

