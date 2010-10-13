25 Wall Street Athletes Have A Decathlon -- See What Banker Wins

Photo: Thedecathlon.org

Last weekend, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Chris Schlack won an impressive trophy when he was crowned “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” after beating the competition in The Decathlon, a one day athletic competition that started last year to benefit LiveStrong, the Lance Armstrong Foundation. Schlack powered through a 400 meter dash, a football throw, and pull ups, and more during the event to raise money for cancer research on Sunday.



Everyone that competed in this competition deserves a high five, but we’re going to focus on some of the top athletes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.