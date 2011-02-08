Meet Wall Street's 25 Most Serious Art Collectors

There’s a long lineage of Wall Street titans who were also serious art collectors.



J.P Morgan, for example, was a well-known collector, as was Robert Lehman.

And the tradition continues today.

It’s a connection that makes sense; these guys have more money than they know what to do with and fine art is a “good portfolio diversifier.” Plus, there can be some pretty nice returns involved.

Of course, most don’t accumulate Warhols or Picassos to flip them – they genuinely appreciate the masterwork of great painters, drawers and sculptors, and are passionate about art.

The New York Observer made a list of New York’s top 50 art collectors and there were a ton that were in finance. So we decided to make a more comprehensive list of who’s big in art on Wall street.

We’ve selected the crew of bankers, hedge funders and financiers who are serious collectors — the individuals who fill their offices and their homes with Pop Art, Impressionist canvases and Old Masters galore, alongside their more liquid investments.

