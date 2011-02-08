Meet Wall Street's 25 Most Serious Art Collectors

There’s a long lineage of Wall Street titans who were also serious art collectors.
J.P Morgan, for example, was a well-known collector, as was Robert Lehman.
And the tradition continues today.
It’s a connection that makes sense; these guys have more money than they know what to do with and fine art is a “good portfolio diversifier.” Plus, there can be some pretty nice returns involved.
Of course, most don’t accumulate Warhols or Picassos to flip them – they genuinely appreciate the masterwork of great painters, drawers and sculptors, and are passionate about art.
The New York Observer made a list of New York’s top 50 art collectors and there were a ton that were in finance. So we decided to make a more comprehensive list of who’s big in art on Wall street.
We’ve selected the crew of bankers, hedge funders and financiers who are serious collectors — the individuals who fill their offices and their homes with Pop Art, Impressionist canvases and Old Masters galore, alongside their more liquid investments.
Occupation: Hedge Funder, Third Point
Collection: Mostly postwar and contemporary art, including Richard Prince, Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Mike Kelley, and Cindy Sherman.
Fun facts: He has his own curator! Sits on the board of L.A. MoCA. Apparently he's yet to 'establish himself as a true 'collector'; he's just as quick to take a profit on a painting as he is on a stock position.'
Occupation: Investor and leveraged buyout titan
Collection: 'It is antiques more than art for this captain of industry (and high-society fixture in Palm Beach). But both are packed in wall-to-wall at his expansive, terraced, tony penthouse overlooking Carnegie Hall.'
Fun fact: He owns a six-and-a-half-foot-tall bronze monkey by the late French artist Francois-Xavier Lalanne
Occupation: Partner in Saul Partners, an investment partnership
Collection: Modern art, contemporary art, especially Postwar American. Also Chinese bronzes and ceramics.
Fun fact: He's a member of the Chairman's Council of the Met and a patron of the MOMA.
Occupation: Banker, former chairman of Lazard Frères
Collection: 17th,18th, and 19th-century French painting and furniture.
Fun fact: He buys works of art through Parisian stalwart Bernard Steinitz.
Occupation: Hedge funder, Citadel
Collection: Impressionism; Post-Impressionism.
Fun fact: In 2006 he bought Jasper Johns 'False Start' for $86 million from David Geffen. It's one of the most expensive paintings ever sold.
Occupation: Banker, former chairman of Lazard Frères and partner at Goldman Sachs
Collection: Photography.
Fun facts: 'When their 2,000-square-foot namesake gallery opened at the Met in 2007, the director at the time, Philippe de Montebello, credited Mrs. Menschel in particular with boosting the importance of photography at the museum.' Former chairman of MOMA.
Occupation: Hedge funder, founder and Chairman of Caxton Associates
Collection: He collects rare books, musical manuscripts and some paintings.
Fun fact: He's on the board of Julliard and the Metropolitan Opera.
Occupation: Hedge Funder, Zweig-DiMenna Associates (pioneer of long/short trading)
Collection: Old Masters and Americana.
Fun fact: Last year, he and his wife pledged $5 million to the New York Historical Society; 'it was the largest cash donation to any arts institution'
Occupation: Hedge funder, Tiger Management
Collection: Impressionist and modern art including Cezanne, Picasso, Matisse, Gauguin and Mondrian.
Fun fact: In 2009 Robertson gifted 15 works of art to the Auckland Art Gallery in New Zealand - 'the largest gift ever made to an art museum in Australasia.'
Occupation: Former Commodities trader.
Collection: Contemporary art. Art News listed Ray and his wife as among the top 200 collectors in the world in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008.
Fun fact: He's on several boards including the Whitney Museum of American Art, MOMA, and the American Friends of the Tate Gallery, and the Committee on Collections, Harvard University.
Occupation: Runs his own private investment firm in midtown.
Collection: Avant-garde contemporary art, African art, 20th-century design. Includes work by Cattelan, Murakami, and a 20-foot-high yellow teddy bear by Urs Fischer.
Fun fact: He partied with Andy Warhol.
Occupation: Hedge funder, Centaurus
Collection: Impressionism; postwar and contemporary art including Picasso and de Kooning.
Fun fact: Arnold is building a mansion in Houston that is a 'hulking monument to cubism,' where much of his collection will be on display.
Occupation: Hedge Funder, Exis Capital.
Collection: Modern and contemporary including Dan Flavin, John Currin, Ed Ruscha.
Fun fact: 'In about 2006, in a controversial move within the art world, he started to 'flip' recently acquired chunks of it for profit.' He once said his portfolio was worth less than his art.
Occupation: Hedge funder, GLG Partners
Collection: Postwar and contemporary art.
Fun fact: He and his wife are benefactors of the Tate Modern in London.
Occupation: Co-Managing Partner and founder of MSD, after career at Goldman Sachs
Collection: Contemporary art, surrealists.
Fun fact: He also sponsors the popular Flag Art Foundation, an exhibition space in Chelsea.
Occupation: Hedge Funder, Level Global
Collection: Modern and contemporary art including Diane Arbus, Richard Prince, Jeff Koons, Mike Kelley and Christopher Wool.
Fun fact: His wife wrote a book about the New York art scene called Lulu Meets God and Doubts Him and 'skewered the shallowness of the art scene.'
Occupation: Hedge Funder, founder Steinhardt, Fine, Berkowitz & Co
Collection: Classical antiquities, drawings and Judaica. Includes Picassos and Chagalls.
Fun fact: 'Customs officials once famously came to the Fifth Avenue home of Mr. Steinhardt for a high-profile seizure of an golden plate from his ancient art collection claimed by Italy.
Occupation: Hedge funder, GLG Partners
Collection: Contemporary art including Manzoni, Koons, Freud and various Asian works.
Fun fact: He was rumoured to date Lucy Liu.
Occupation: CEO, Blackstone Asset
Collection: Postwar American and European art; Renaissance bronzes. Includes Fracnis Bacons, Cy Twombly and Jasper Johns.
Fun fact: He's a friend of Old Masters dealer Richard Feigen, and recently started adding 13th- and 14th-century Italian paintings and is one of the world's most noted collections of Renaissance bronzes.
Occupation: Private Equity, co-Founder, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.
Collection: Monets, Renoirs and Louis XIV furniture, but have recently begun to sell off some Modern works from the 1950s, to make way for more contemporary art.
Fun fact: A wing at the Met is named after them.
Occupation: Private Equity.
Collection: 'Invests more in furniture than paintings, but the word is out that he's hunting for a good Mark Rothko.'
Fun fact: He's on the Frick Collection board.
Occupation: CEO Apollo Management
Collection: Old Masters; Impressionism; modern painting; Chinese sculpture; contemporary art.
Fun fact: 'He made a gift of a Leonardo da Vinci drawing to the Met.' He's been on the boards of Lincoln centre, the Jewish Museum, the Met and MoMA, where Jay-Z hosted a gala in celebration of his generosity!
Occupation: Hedge funder, S.A.C Capital
Collection: Impressionism; modern and contemporary art including Warhols, de Koonings, Picassos, Damien Hirst, Van Gough, Gaugin.
Fun fact: He once 'owned a small stake in Sotheby's, which once turned over its top floor to highlights from his collection.'
