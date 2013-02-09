Wall Street Analyst Wants To Know Why His Boss Started Wearing A Thong

A young Wall Street analyst wrote this to The New York Times:



I am a 22-year-old man working at a new job on Wall Street. My boss is a very attractive 30-year-old woman. We happen to exercise at the same gym at the same time. We both swim, and the first time we ran into each other, she was wearing a one-piece bathing suit, and I was wearing a classic Speedo. I saw her look me up and down. The next week, she started wearing a thong bikini. Isn’t this a power thing? Jim, Fort Lee, N.J.

Thoughts?

[Via Dealbreaker’s Bess Levin]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.