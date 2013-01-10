WALL STREET ANALYST: There Is A 5% Chance That They're Going To Mint The Trillion Dollar Platinum Coin

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Is there really a chance that the Trillion Dollar Coin will be used as a way to avert a debt ceiling crisis?TD Securities’ analyst Millan Mulraine believes there’s a non-trivial 5% chance that it will be minted.



“Minting a $1T coin: Outside of an agreement, there are other options available to the White House to avoid a default. There appears to be some serious consideration being given to the minting of a $1T coin as a plausible alternative to a default. If this is done, it could effectively provide additional room for funding government operation without the need for incurring new debt. This is akin to debt monetization. Probability 5%.“

Here are the other possible outcomes, according to the report:

Some other possibilities and odds:

Deal by mid-march 51%

Small extension: 39%

14th Amendment getting invoked: 4%

No deal/default: 1%

