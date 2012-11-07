WALL STREET ANALYST: 'Sorry Mitt, Game Over'

Photo: AP
Dave Lutz at Stifel, Nicolaus may be the first big name to call the race.He just sent out an email:
Sorry Mitt, Game Over. Time for us to head to Bed…
In it he says:
As I sit here, and it’s 158 Romney, 147 Obama – it’s clear Romney is not gonna make it…
It is looking like $6B spent, and a return to the status quo
Using basic projections and History of states remaining, it is hard to understand how Mitt wins the Presidency without Florida at this point – He sits behind by in FL by over 40,000, with very heavy Dem leaning Miami-Dade still tallying half it’s votes.
From a market standpoint, the good news is that we’re probably not waking up to a 2000-like scenario.
But now we have to deal with the cliff.
