WALL STREET ANALYST: 'Sorry Mitt, Game Over'

Photo: AP

Dave Lutz at Stifel, Nicolaus may be the first big name to call the race.He just sent out an email:



Sorry Mitt, Game Over. Time for us to head to Bed…

In it he says:

As I sit here, and it’s 158 Romney, 147 Obama – it’s clear Romney is not gonna make it…

It is looking like $6B spent, and a return to the status quo

Using basic projections and History of states remaining, it is hard to understand how Mitt wins the Presidency without Florida at this point – He sits behind by in FL by over 40,000, with very heavy Dem leaning Miami-Dade still tallying half it’s votes.

From a market standpoint, the good news is that we’re probably not waking up to a 2000-like scenario.

But now we have to deal with the cliff.

