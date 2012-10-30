Wall Street Analyst Explains The 'Catastrophe Process' That's Unfolding In Front Of His Window

A beautiful, and philosophical little note from SocGen FX analyst Sebastien Galy, which he just blasted out to clients.



Winds accelerated sharply and the pier in front of our building is now a third under water (see picture). There are still folks having a walkabout. Why not? it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity…. In the insurance field, they call it a catastrophe process.

Once you reach certain thresholds, things start to break down explosively (a dam) or snowball (literally as it is used in modelling avalanches as far as I remember from some colleagues in my university days).

Galy sent along this picture of Manhattan, taken from his place in Hoboken:

Photo: Soc Gen, Sebastien Galy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.