13 Awesome Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Markets moved sharply this week, as earnings announcements and news from Europe hit the tape.Headlines that Mario Draghi would do “whatever it takes to preserve the euro” sent both Italian and Spanish exchanges higher, after both had been crushed early in the week.



In the U.S., earnings from heavy-weights like Caterpillar, Boeing, Apple, and UPS rocked indices, particularly after the iPhone manufacturer reported a rare earnings miss.

Analysts and traders across the street weighed in on what it all meant for the U.S. economy.

