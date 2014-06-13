The Time An Analyst Was So Hungover He Threw Up During A Conference Call

It’s summer internship season on Wall Street and we’ve started asking some seasoned vets about their first experiences (or screw ups) in finance.

Since many summer analysts are over 21, they’re probably going to go out and drink with their team or fellow interns. They’re also still going to have to be at work the following morning and they will be expected to perform.

On Wall Street vet told us a cautionary tale about the time he had to sprint out of an international conference call to throw up after a night of partying.

“I was so f——g hungover,” the former banker, who is now in his 40s, told us.

One of his managing directors was kind enough to buy him a car service back to New Jersey following the incident.

“I was happy I didn’t get sacked,” he told us, “And thrilled he bought me a car service — because I definitely would have thrown up on New Jersey Transit.”

The next day he showed up to work and told his managing director he had the “stomach flu.”

The MD replied: “Yeah, I used to get those ‘stomach flus’ too after Thursday nights back when I was you age — Don’t let it happen again.”

Secretly, the young analyst wanted to reply, “Are you kidding? If you’re 24 years-old, working at a bank, and not going out on Thursday nights there’s something seriously wrong with you.”

Instead, he just stared at the ground.

It’s not college anymore.

**If you have a story about your first experience on Wall Street and would like to share it, please feel free to email [email protected] We’ll be discreet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.