Getting Your Start On Wall Street Part I: What The Heck Is A Wall Street Job?

Most of the jobs we've discussed so far are on the 'sell side'--investment banks that buy and sell securities for clients and advise corporations on how to raise money, do M&A, etc. The 'buy side,' meanwhile, is where people actually manage money.

(It's called the 'buy side' because asset managers buy all the securities that the 'sell-side' issues on behalf of clients).

The last big division of an investment bank is sales. Salespeople come in two flavours:

Institutional salespeople, who focus on big money managers like Fidelity, and

Retail salespeople, a.k.a., stockbrokers, financial advisors, or 'wealth managers'

Within sales, institutional salespeople generally make more money and, arguably, have an easier job. They just entertain and service big clients all day long: Calling about every interesting information nugget, schmoozing, bringing company managers and analysts in to see them, buying fabulous dinners, etc.

Financial advisors, meanwhile, who work in the 'wealth management' departments of firms like Goldman and Morgan are the guys we once called 'stock brokers.' The industry has just wised up and given them a fancier name.

In the past 10 years, brokers have gone from a much maligned part of Wall Street to once again being central to its business. When all the money was being made in investment banking or prop trading, developing relationships with clients and helping to prepare portfolio strategies lost its glamor. Competition from online brokerages also took away a huge piece of this business.

But now that investment banking remains in a funk and the risk of prop trading has been shown to be far greater than expected, brokers are on the rise. Morgan Stanley, UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are all trying to dominate this business. Even Goldman Sachs says it is hiring more people in wealth management.

The roughest part of this job is the 'cold call.' You are basically dialling numbers all day, trying to build a book of business. If you've got the magic touch--or know a bunch of rich people--you can do very well. Otherwise, be prepared for a lot of people hanging up on you day in and day out.