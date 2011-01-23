18 Awesome Wall Streeters And The Celebrities They (Apparently) Look Like

Ever thought your boss looks just like someone but you can’t put your finger on it?



Thanks to a fantastic recommendation found in our comments section, we ran the pictures of some top Wall Streeters through the Web site Celebrity MatchUp and here are the results.

Some are spot on. Some of these guys would look way better on the big screen (the way the nature of Hollywood intended), and others might actually look better if they just played themself (ie Walter Berchtold – you’ll see why).

All we know is, the matches are highly entertaining. This is a movie we would wait in line to see.

Lloyd Blankfein (CEO of Goldman Sachs) and Ken Wanatabe Jeff Skilling (former President of Enron) and Jude Law Louis Moore Bacon (Manager of Moore Capital Management) and Matthew Perry David Einhorn (President of Greenlight Capital) and Jim Sturgess Erin Callan (former CFO of Lehman Brothers) and Michelle Pfeiffer Jamie Dimon (CEO of JPMorgan Chase) and Ben Affleck Mary Erdoes (CEO of JPMorgan's Asset Management Line) and Nicholle Tom Bob Diamond (CEO of Barclays Capital) and Bradley Cooper Steve Schwarzman (Chairman of the Blackstone Group) and Michael Douglas Gary Cohn (COO of Goldman Sachs) and Marc Anthony Glenn Dubin (Manager of JPM's Highbridge Capital) and Anthony Hopkins Ray Dalio (Founder of Bridgewater Associates) and Nicolas Cage Zoe Cruz (former co-President of Morgan Stanley) and Tamara Feldman Jes Staley (CEO of JPMorgan's Investment banking division) and David Koechner Henry Mcvey (Head of Global Macro and Asset Allocation Group at Morgan Stanley) and Orlando Bloom Pierre Lagrange (Co-founder of GLG) and Santiago Cabrera Brady Dougan (CEO of Credit Suisse) and Liev Schreiber Walter Berchtold (CEO of Private Banking at Credit Suisse) and Clive Owen

