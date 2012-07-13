Check Out How Much Wall Street's favourite Toys Cost Around The World

Photo: flickr/kentwang

Some of Wall Streets’ favourite toys come with ridiculous price tags. But that doesn’t stop them from becoming rites of passage in offices all around the world. When bankers earn their stripes, they don’t hesitate to buy them.



We’ve assembled a list of Wall Street’s favourite accessories (if you will) and compared the retailers’ price in banking cities all over the world.

Note: We’re comparing items that are sold under different countries’ unique and complex tax codes, so we’ve done our best job to come as close as possible to the real price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.