Check Out How Much Wall Street's favourite Toys Cost Around The World

Myles Meserve
hermes tie

Photo: flickr/kentwang

Some of Wall Streets’ favourite toys come with ridiculous price tags. But that doesn’t stop them from becoming rites of passage in offices all around the world. When bankers earn their stripes, they don’t hesitate to buy them.

We’ve assembled a list of Wall Street’s favourite accessories (if you will) and compared the retailers’ price in banking cities all over the world.

Note: We’re comparing items that are sold under different countries’ unique and complex tax codes, so we’ve done our best job to come as close as possible to the real price.  

Hermès Tie

Tokyo - $291

Sydney - $275

New York - $212

London - $208

Berlin - $196

Source: Hermès

Bose Noise cancelling Headphones

Gucci Drivers

Japan - $621

New York - $486

London - $439

Berlin - $384

Source: Gucci

Louis Vuitton Weekender Beaubourg GM

Tokyo - $1,929

New York - $1,825

Sydney - $1,777

London - $1,481

Berlin - $1,336

Source: Louis Vuitton

Persol Sunglasses

London - $409

New York - $392

Sydney - $343.95

Source: Sunglass Hut

Burberry Long Cotton Trench Coat

Tokyo - $2,517

Sydney - $2,473

Singapore - $2,441

Hong Kong - $2,192

New York - $1,949

Berlin - $1,700

London - $1,541

Source: Burberry

iPad with Wi-Fi 16GB - 3rd generation

Brazil - $762.70

London - $619.35

Berlin - $588.22

Sydney - $551.50

Dubai - $544.26

Tokyo - $539.22

New York - $538.92

Singapore - $519.41

Hong Kong - $501.38

Source: The Apple Store

Mercedes Benz S-Class

Shanghi - $343,231 (S 500 L 4MATIC GRAND EDITION)

Sydney - $319,304 (S 500 BlueEFFICIENCY SWB)

Singapore - $297,940 (S 300 L Saloon)

London - $128,769 (S 500 BlueEFFICIENCY L)

Berlin - $121,433 (S 500 BlueEFFICIENCY)(with 19% tax)

New York - $95,375 (S550)

Mac Book Air 13-inch : 128GB

New York - $1,295

Sydney - $1,364

Hong Kong - $1,184

Singapore - $1,328

Dubai - $1,307

Brazil - $2,437

Berlin - $1,522

London - $1,218

Tokyo - $1,296

Equinox All Access Fitness Membership

New York - $451

London - $494

Toronto - Coming Soon

