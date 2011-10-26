15 Work Accessories That Every Wall Streeter Must Have

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider
If you’re just starting out on Wall Street, you’ll need to know exactly what you should bring with you to work. We’ve compiled a list of ideas for accessories for what to bring to the office and what to never be caught owning.
Our thanks go out to The Fine Young Gentleman, who works downtown on Wall Street and runs a men’s fashion blog, whom we consulted for some suggestions.
'A gentlemen should always have a pocket square in the breast of his pocket,' says the Fine Young Gentleman.
However, a white linen handkerchief is preferable with hand rolled and stitched edges, he says, adding that a simple white one is the most versatile and also the most formal.
'A large majority of men overlook this,' says the FYG.
According to the Fine Young Gentleman, a young Wall Streeter should own a simple pair of cufflinks in both gold and silver.
'You need at least one pair to match with belt buckles,' the FYG said.
He said monogrammed, which are usually oval shaped and the knots are the more classic models of cufflinks.
The Fine Young Gentleman suggests buying a watch from makers such as Tag, Omega, Rolex and Hublot.
'Yes, it shows you have some money, but it also show you have an appreciation for things that will last decades,' he says. 'And most importantly maybe that you have a little style.'
'Extra points if you're an older gentleman rocking a three piece suit with a pocket watch, badass,' he says.
The Fine Young Gentleman says to keep jewelry at a minimum saying the only things a Wall Streeter should use here are cufflinks, a tie clip, tie bar, tie pin, watch and a ring.
As far as a ring goes, the only ones should be a wedding ring, school crest, family crest or a simple monogram.
'Leave bracelets and wrist chains at home,' he says. 'Also leave neck wear (chains, necklaces, yes I have seen guys wearing these and yes it is appalling) at home.'
'Actually, you shouldn't be buying stuff like that in the first place,' says the FYG.
If you're working on Wall Street, you'll need 'a fine pair of sunglasses,' says the Fine Young Gentleman.
He suggests the 'dressy' kind such as wayfarers, aviators and the designer versions of those.
'Most importantly, sunglasses will help hide their eyes when they give the Occupy Wall Streeters death stares,' he says.
The Fine Young Gentleman says every young Wall Streeter should own a copy of American Psycho and Wall Street (the original one, not the new one).
The Fine Young Gentleman suggests carrying a book to work and reading at least the first chapter.
'Books can be a great way to pick up chicks by acting as a conversation starter, especially if the girl is reading one as well,' he says.
'So now, not only to you have a steady paycheck (hopefully) but you're also 'intellectual.''
'They are classic, durable, stylish and practical,' says the Fine Young Gentleman.
According to the FYG, a handle is crucial and shoulder straps should be avoided because they can wear down and destroy the shoulder pads of a man's suit jacket.
Backpacks are not cool. They look cheap as do nylon or synthetic briefcases.
However, we think bank issued gym bags with the corporate logos are cool and you should definitely carry one of those.
'Always have one at your desk,' says the Fine Young Gentleman. 'You never know what may find its way onto your jackets, pants and shirts.'
It's especially useful in the winter on your coat, he says.
The Fine Young Gentleman says every Wall Streter needs a shoehorn, shoe trees and a shoe brush.
'These three things are part of the 'back office' of your day to day shoe routine,' he says.
'The extra few seconds a day it takes to use a shoe horn to put your shoes on with or put in shoe trees or brush down your shoes can in the long run greatly extend the life of a pair of shoes and they will also help keep the shoe looking better over the entire life of the shoe.'
In case you're wondering, the slickback is back.
A hairstylist we spoke to who used to do hair for television shows suggests using a classic greaser pomade to create the look.
Your bank will probably hand you a corporate laptop, but you'll probably want to get yourself an iPad because it's not bulky and it has everything you need.
It's also a hassle-free way for you to keep the browser history on your work computer devoid of visits to websites that you might otherwise avoid reading during work hours, for professional reasons.
Ferragamo shoes are a status symbol on Wall Street.
So if you're a young Wall Streeter, it's probably not the best idea to show up at the office with a pair of these guys.
But one day hopefully you'll be wearing a pair. Why not buy them now? Years from now, when it's appropriate to wear them in the office, they'll be vintage.
An Hermes tie is another status symbol on Wall Street.
A popular move by finance guys is to toss the tie over the shoulder during lunch. Not only does this help you avoid getting a food stain on the tie, but you can show the label off.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.