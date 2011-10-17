Romney Is Now Crushing Obama On Wall Street

The financial industry abandoned President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in the third quarter of the year, according to data released by the Federal Election Commission, flocking to former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.



Candidate disclosure records compiled by the centre for Responsive Politics show Romney out-raising Obama with the financial services industry $3,561,783 to $1,643,149 so far this cycle. Obama, who is facing criticism for his role in passing the Dodd-Frank regulatory bill and his plans to increase taxes on the rich, raised over $15 million from the industry in the 2008 campaign.

Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who is barred from taking donations from many on Wall Street due to conflict of interest regulations, has raised $375,275 from the financial industry.

Barack Obama ($89,473,611 raised to date) Microsoft Corp $169,436

Comcast Corp $94,155

Google Inc $90,166

Harvard University $87,725

DLA Piper $73,375

Chopper Trading $64,815

Skadden, Arps et al $64,162

Time Warner $60,050

National Amusements Inc $57,100

Stanford University $55,803

Latham & Watkins $54,582

Ballard, Spahr et al $53,550

University of California $52,394

Arnold & Porter $51,200

Goldman Sachs $49,124

Exelon Corp $47,625

Bank of America $46,699

General Electric $46,300

Mayer Brown LLP $45,950

US Government $45,055 Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees. Mitt Romney (Raised $32,212,389 to date) Goldman Sachs $352,200

Credit Suisse Group $195,250

Morgan Stanley $183,800

HIG Capital $176,500

Barclays $152,750

Kirkland & Ellis $128,700

EMC Corp $117,300

PricewaterhouseCoopers $115,500

Bank of America $112,500

JPMorgan Chase & Co $104,250

The Villages $92,500

Vivint Inc $88,250

Sullivan & Cromwell $78,750

Marriott International $75,837

Bain Capital $69,500

UBS AG $64,250

Wells Fargo $62,500

Citigroup Inc $56,550

Bain & Co $52,500

KKR & Co $48,500 Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees. Herman Cain (Raised $5,340,967 to date) Wausau Homes $9,800

Wells Fargo $8,300

Houston Texans $7,400

Cold Spring Granite $6,000

Cinco Natural Gas $5,200

Ggam LLC $5,000

Barron Collier Comp $5,000

Third Security $5,000

Whitaker Oil $5,000

Wynn Resorts $5,000

Creative Dimensions $5,000

JM Smucker Co $5,000

Hilton Hotels $5,000

Infinity Oil & Gas $5,000

Ames Research Laboratory $5,000

Arb Corp $5,000

Fox, Paine & Co $5,000

Greenhill & Co $5,000

Jones Petroleum $5,000

Neuroimaging centres $5,000 Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees. Rick Perry (Raised $17,168,589 to date) Ryan LLC $131,050

Murray Energy $52,053

USAA $51,500

Contran Corp $50,000

Ernst & Young $45,300

Clayton Williams Energy $43,300

State of Texas $41,750

Ryan Inc $38,250

Occidental Petroleum $36,000

Global Mine Service Inc $27,500

Allen, Boone et al $27,500

Reschini Group $27,500

JPMorgan Chase & Co $27,050

Locke Lord Bissell & Liddell LLP $24,500

McNa Dental Plans $23,000

Texas Oncology $22,700

Primoris Services $22,500

Phillips Machine Service $22,500

MMC Group $22,500

Morgan Stanley $20,750 Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees. Michele Bachmann (Raised $7,546,040 to date) Carbun Concepts $15,600

College Loan Corp $12,400

Hubbard Broadcasting $10,750

Empire Office Inc $10,000

Fagen Inc $10,000K

MG Tool $6,001

TCF Financial $5,800

Hanford, Freund & Co $5,250

Pmt Corp $5,000

Citizens United $5,000

Mohawk Moving & Storage $5,000

Smith Laboratories $5,000

Dart Transit $5,000

Advance Engineering $5,000

Koch Industries $5,000

Two 20 Financial $5,000

Slavic 401k $5,000

Caotive Aire Systems $5,000

Clint Pharmaceuticals $5,000

Slumberland Inc $5,000 Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees. Ron Paul (Raised $12,623,422 to date) US Air Force $23,035

US Army $22,102

US Navy $14,774

Microsoft Corp $13,398

Mason Capital Management $12,000

Boeing Co $10,620

Google Inc $10,391

Lockheed Martin $9,507

Overland Sheepskin $9,500

IBM Corp $8,294

US Government $8,207

Corriente Advisors $7,500

Greenstreet Co $7,500

AT&T Inc $7,32

9Northrop Grumman $7,022

Intel Corp $6,855

Federal Express Corp $6,255

United Technologies $6,115

Entergy Corp $5,950

JPMorgan Chase & Co $5,451 Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees. Newt Gingrich (Raised $2,897,954 to date) Rock-Tenn Co $20,000

Poet LLC $17,000

First Fiscal Fund $15,000

State Mutual Insurance $10,000

American Fruits & flavours $10,000

Windway Capital $9,600

Streck Inc $7,500

Blackstone Group $7,000

Richardson Properties $7,000

Wirco Inc $6,000

Wells Fargo $5,900

AFLAC Inc $5,000

Clark Consulting $5,000

J Smith Lanier & Co $5,000

American Solutions PAC $5,000

Kranjac, Manuali & Viscovic $5,000

United Health Services $5,000

Citizens United $5,000

Alticor Corp $5,000

McKenna, Long & Aldridge $5,000 Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees. Rick Santorum (Raised $1,286,975 to date) Kimber Manufacturing $12,300

Universal Health Services $9,750

Blue Cross/Blue Shield of South Carolina $8,500

Diamond Manufacturing $8,000

Northwestern Mutual Life $7,650

Consol Energy $6,500

Pride Mobility Products $6,000

Netapp $5,250Shinn & Co $5,000

Group Fox Inc $5,000

Newsome Eye Clinic $5,000

Mita Management $5,000

Higgins, Jowers & Assoc $5,000

Neal Communities $5,000

Energy Alchemy $5,000

Cmt $5,000

Eldorado Holdings $5,000

Medallion Enterprises $5,000

Mako Global $5,000

Keller Williams Realty $5,000 Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees. Jon Huntsman (Raised $4,490,614 to date) Station Casinos $25,000

Ultimate Fighting Championship $23,000

Fertitta Entertainment $23,000

Crow Holdings $20,000

Fresenius Medical Care $17,400

Huntsman Corp $14,500

University of Utah $14,000

Eastdil Secured $12,750

Morgan Stanley $9,750

Fertitta Enterprises $9,000

Blackrock Inc $9,000

Raptor Capital Management $8,000

Harris Assoc $7,750

Ram Realty Services $7,500

Cozen & O'Connor $7,500

Gleason Agency $7,500

JPMorgan Chase & Co $7,500

Orgain, Bell & Tucker $7,500

Goldman Sachs $6,750

Microsoft Corp $6,750 Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees. Now study up on the latest top-tier candidate 12 Awesome Things You Never Knew About Herman Cain

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.