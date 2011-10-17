Romney Is Now Crushing Obama On Wall Street

The financial industry abandoned President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in the third quarter of the year, according to data released by the Federal Election Commission, flocking to former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.
Candidate disclosure records compiled by the centre for Responsive Politics show Romney out-raising Obama with the financial services industry $3,561,783 to $1,643,149 so far this cycle. Obama, who is facing criticism for his role in passing the Dodd-Frank regulatory bill and his plans to increase taxes on the rich, raised over $15 million from the industry in the 2008 campaign.
Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who is barred from taking donations from many on Wall Street due to conflict of interest regulations, has raised $375,275 from the financial industry.
- Microsoft Corp $169,436
- Comcast Corp $94,155
- Google Inc $90,166
- Harvard University $87,725
- DLA Piper $73,375
- Chopper Trading $64,815
- Skadden, Arps et al $64,162
- Time Warner $60,050
- National Amusements Inc $57,100
- Stanford University $55,803
- Latham & Watkins $54,582
- Ballard, Spahr et al $53,550
- University of California $52,394
- Arnold & Porter $51,200
- Goldman Sachs $49,124
- Exelon Corp $47,625
- Bank of America $46,699
- General Electric $46,300
- Mayer Brown LLP $45,950
- US Government $45,055
Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees.
- Goldman Sachs $352,200
- Credit Suisse Group $195,250
- Morgan Stanley $183,800
- HIG Capital $176,500
- Barclays $152,750
- Kirkland & Ellis $128,700
- EMC Corp $117,300
- PricewaterhouseCoopers $115,500
- Bank of America $112,500
- JPMorgan Chase & Co $104,250
- The Villages $92,500
- Vivint Inc $88,250
- Sullivan & Cromwell $78,750
- Marriott International $75,837
- Bain Capital $69,500
- UBS AG $64,250
- Wells Fargo $62,500
- Citigroup Inc $56,550
- Bain & Co $52,500
- KKR & Co $48,500
Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees.
- Wausau Homes $9,800
- Wells Fargo $8,300
- Houston Texans $7,400
- Cold Spring Granite $6,000
- Cinco Natural Gas $5,200
- Ggam LLC $5,000
- Barron Collier Comp $5,000
- Third Security $5,000
- Whitaker Oil $5,000
- Wynn Resorts $5,000
- Creative Dimensions $5,000
- JM Smucker Co $5,000
- Hilton Hotels $5,000
- Infinity Oil & Gas $5,000
- Ames Research Laboratory $5,000
- Arb Corp $5,000
- Fox, Paine & Co $5,000
- Greenhill & Co $5,000
- Jones Petroleum $5,000
- Neuroimaging centres $5,000
Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees.
- Ryan LLC $131,050
- Murray Energy $52,053
- USAA $51,500
- Contran Corp $50,000
- Ernst & Young $45,300
- Clayton Williams Energy $43,300
- State of Texas $41,750
- Ryan Inc $38,250
- Occidental Petroleum $36,000
- Global Mine Service Inc $27,500
- Allen, Boone et al $27,500
- Reschini Group $27,500
- JPMorgan Chase & Co $27,050
- Locke Lord Bissell & Liddell LLP $24,500
- McNa Dental Plans $23,000
- Texas Oncology $22,700
- Primoris Services $22,500
- Phillips Machine Service $22,500
- MMC Group $22,500
- Morgan Stanley $20,750
Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees.
- Carbun Concepts $15,600
- College Loan Corp $12,400
- Hubbard Broadcasting $10,750
- Empire Office Inc $10,000
- Fagen Inc $10,000K
- MG Tool $6,001
- TCF Financial $5,800
- Hanford, Freund & Co $5,250
- Pmt Corp $5,000
- Citizens United $5,000
- Mohawk Moving & Storage $5,000
- Smith Laboratories $5,000
- Dart Transit $5,000
- Advance Engineering $5,000
- Koch Industries $5,000
- Two 20 Financial $5,000
- Slavic 401k $5,000
- Caotive Aire Systems $5,000
- Clint Pharmaceuticals $5,000
- Slumberland Inc $5,000
Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees.
- US Air Force $23,035
- US Army $22,102
- US Navy $14,774
- Microsoft Corp $13,398
- Mason Capital Management $12,000
- Boeing Co $10,620
- Google Inc $10,391
- Lockheed Martin $9,507
- Overland Sheepskin $9,500
- IBM Corp $8,294
- US Government $8,207
- Corriente Advisors $7,500
- Greenstreet Co $7,500
- AT&T Inc $7,32
- 9Northrop Grumman $7,022
- Intel Corp $6,855
- Federal Express Corp $6,255
- United Technologies $6,115
- Entergy Corp $5,950
- JPMorgan Chase & Co $5,451
Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees.
- Rock-Tenn Co $20,000
- Poet LLC $17,000
- First Fiscal Fund $15,000
- State Mutual Insurance $10,000
- American Fruits & flavours $10,000
- Windway Capital $9,600
- Streck Inc $7,500
- Blackstone Group $7,000
- Richardson Properties $7,000
- Wirco Inc $6,000
- Wells Fargo $5,900
- AFLAC Inc $5,000
- Clark Consulting $5,000
- J Smith Lanier & Co $5,000
- American Solutions PAC $5,000
- Kranjac, Manuali & Viscovic $5,000
- United Health Services $5,000
- Citizens United $5,000
- Alticor Corp $5,000
- McKenna, Long & Aldridge $5,000
Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees.
- Kimber Manufacturing $12,300
- Universal Health Services $9,750
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield of South Carolina $8,500
- Diamond Manufacturing $8,000
- Northwestern Mutual Life $7,650
- Consol Energy $6,500
- Pride Mobility Products $6,000
- Netapp $5,250Shinn & Co $5,000
- Group Fox Inc $5,000
- Newsome Eye Clinic $5,000
- Mita Management $5,000
- Higgins, Jowers & Assoc $5,000
- Neal Communities $5,000
- Energy Alchemy $5,000
- Cmt $5,000
- Eldorado Holdings $5,000
- Medallion Enterprises $5,000
- Mako Global $5,000
- Keller Williams Realty $5,000
Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees.
- Station Casinos $25,000
- Ultimate Fighting Championship $23,000
- Fertitta Entertainment $23,000
- Crow Holdings $20,000
- Fresenius Medical Care $17,400
- Huntsman Corp $14,500
- University of Utah $14,000
- Eastdil Secured $12,750
- Morgan Stanley $9,750
- Fertitta Enterprises $9,000
- Blackrock Inc $9,000
- Raptor Capital Management $8,000
- Harris Assoc $7,750
- Ram Realty Services $7,500
- Cozen & O'Connor $7,500
- Gleason Agency $7,500
- JPMorgan Chase & Co $7,500
- Orgain, Bell & Tucker $7,500
- Goldman Sachs $6,750
- Microsoft Corp $6,750
Source: centre for Responsive Politics; Donations by employees.
