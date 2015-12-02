There are 2 clear winners on Wall Street -- and they're pulling away from the competition

There are two clear winners on Wall Street through 2015 so far.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs lead the pack in global investment bank revenue across fixed income, equities, and banking for the first nine months of the year, according to data-analytics company Coalition.

And they’re pulling away from the competition.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs also ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in overall global revenues in the same period last year. But importantly, those two firms were also the two strongest performers this year compared to last year.

That’s indicated by the green arrows in the graphic below.

Deutsche Bank and Citi are tied for third place in the investment bank revenue ranking, followed by Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, which tied for fifth place. That marks an improvement for Morgan Stanley, which ranked sixth last year.

Credit Suisse, Barclays, UBS, and BNP Paribas round out the top ten.

In fixed income, JPMorgan and Citigroup rank joint first, while in equities Morgan Stanley ranks number one. JP Morgan ranks number one in traditional investment banking.

Here are the full rankings from this year and last year, via Coalition:

