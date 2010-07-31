Wall Street 2's High Roller Penthouse Hits The Market For $15M

Photo: alignednyc.com

In April the New York Times outed the penthouse at 31 West 21st Street as the apartment cast as the crash pad for Shia LaBeouf’s banker character in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, the sequel to Oliver Stone’s 1987 classic. The brokers said they were banking on the movie to provide marketing muscle for the 6,250-square-foot duplex (which has 3,500 additional square feet of outdoor space), and a $12-$14 million asking price was expected. With the movie set to come out in September, the Flatiron District condo has finally hit the market, for a surprise $15 million. Guess the flick is tracking well with test audiences!The Aligned Real Estate listing doesn’t actually have the price, though the StreetEasy page does. The penthouse, purchased for just $1.4 million in 2003—before the second level was built—has previously been on the market for as much as $16.5 million. Here’s a bit of the brokerbabble:



The lower level features roughly 3,300 square feet of open living/dining space with spectacular northern views, plus a media room, 2 wood burning fireplaces and 3 full bedrooms. The upper level features a dramatic master suite, including another wood burning fireplace, gigantic walk-in closet and a six fixture limestone bath, with radiant heat floors, Jacuzzi tub and rainhead shower. Also on the upper level is a large indoor entertainment area with wet bar, opening onto a park-like 3,300 square foot wrap terrace, all wired with a Bose indoor/outdoor sound system. Entertain one or one hundred in this trophy penthouse residence.

Yep, life’s a party, until the Blue Star deal blows up in your face and suddenly you’re in and out of rehab and hookers are your best friends and you wind up on a CBS sitcom selling third-rate punchlines to canned audience laughter. It’s the same old cautionary tale.

