Here's what 18 Wall Street pros are predicting for the stock market in 2016

Many Wall Street strategists started out the year forecasting that stock-market returns would be modest, if not unspectacular.

But in the first few weeks of 2016, stocks have turned more sour than expected.

The market had its shakiest start to a year ever, the S&P 500 is down 9% year-to-date, and global stocks fell into a bear market.

And so it’s no surprise that some pros have lowered their year-end expectations.

Still, the consensus remains that the drawdown in stocks is a normal correction that likely will not be accompanied by an economic recession, and the six-year-old bull market is still alive.

None of the 18 top equity strategists we tracked sees the S&P 500 ending the year below 2,000, or 7% higher than where it closed Friday.

We’ve rounded up the calls from the top firms on Wall Street, highlighting those who have revised their forecasts, and why.

2,000 - Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2016 year-end target: 2,000 Prior year-end target: 2,200 Comment: 'Unless we see signs of a growth recovery, there may be significant near-term downside to current levels,' Savita Subramanian, wrote to clients Friday according to Bloomberg. 'The S&P 500's move this year has been extreme, worsened by the dearth of liquidity in financial markets amid the tightest regulatory backdrop of our careers.' Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,000 - JP Morgan 2016 year-end target: 2,000 Prior year-end target: 2,200 Comment: 'There is increasing risk that elevated volatility starts incurring enough technical damage to market psychology,' Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote

in a note. 'That could spill over and negatively affect business and consumer sentiment, resulting in a lack of risk taking, and eventually creating a negative feedback loop into the real economy.' Source: JP Morgan 2,050 - Credit Suisse 2016 year-end target: 2,050 Prior year-end target: 2,150 Comment: 'The outlook for US growth is much more problematic than we would have hoped, with several manufacturing, capex and market indicators (which normally lead the economic cycle) pointing to a significant slowdown in US growth,' Andrew Garthwaite wrote in a client note. Source: Credit Suisse 2,050 - Societe Generale Societe Generale Comment: 'Despite its underlying strengths, the US economy has shown some more signs of weakness and in spite of tightening financial conditions, banks' credit and equity prices falling and the equity volatility regime strongly rising, the Federal Reserve's chairwoman has decided to confirm three rate hikes by year end -- market anticipations' readings show zero rate hike,' Alain Bokobza wrote. 'Rationally, equities and other risk assets have reacted badly to the news.' Source: Societe Generale 2,100 - Stifel Comment: 'There is an enormous deflationary impulse in the world. The Fed must pause its exit for rates in almost all of 2016 (we don't see another 25bps until Dec-2016) and China must signal both extensive restructuring and disavowal of devaluation very soon after the Lunar Holiday, or the S&P 500 will go down in an information vacuum. If China markedly devalues that deflates the world. If the Fed forces China's hand with a dollar-strengthening exit that deflates the world,' said Barry Bannister. Source: Stifel 2,100 - BMO Capital Markets BMO Capital Markets Comment: 'We believe the path higher will be a bumpy one as investors remain fixated on the perceived negative implications of China/oil, credit spreads and the Fed,' Brian Belski wrote in a client note. Source: BMO Capital Markets 2,100 - Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs Comment: 'We forecast the S&P 500 index will tread water for a second consecutive year in 2016,' wrote David Kostin. 'Our year-end 2016 target of 2100 represents a 1% price gain from the current index level (2089), which itself is just 1% above the year-end 2014 level of 2059.' Source: Goldman Sachs 2,100-2,150 - RW Baird Comment: 'We remain sceptical of much multiple expansion in the market overall and using a 17.5 -- 18x multiple we arrive at our year-end price target range of 2,100 -- 2,150, which has not changed despite the market weakness thus far in 2016. Similar to our profit figure, we are reviewing our target multiple for a possible downward revision, but at this time we are standing pat,' said Brian Rauscher. Source: RW Baird 2,150 - BNP Paribas Comment: 'BNPP Economists have lowered their expectations from 3 Fed hikes to 2 with equity performance solidly intertwined with the pace of hikes through the impact of stock prices on consumer confidence and corporate investment. Thus, our expectation of SPX at 2050/2150 by Jun/Dec on EPS of +3.1% y/y now appears distant with risks decidedly to the downside.,' said Stewart Warther. Source: BNP Paribas 2,150 - Citi Citi 2016 year-end target: 2,150 Prior year-end target: 2,200 Comment: 'Energy earnings are likely to be weaker than originally expected so reducing 2016 S&P 500 EPS forecast,' Tobias Levkovich wrote to clients. 'The near 20% decline in crude prices year to date is forcing additional cuts to the earnings outlook.' Source: Citi 2,175 - Morgan Stanley Comment: 'We are viewing this as a mid-expansion period where equity returns are not strong (much like 2015 so far), instead of the end of the expansion,' Morgan Stanley strategists wrote to clients. 'Should investors regain confidence that the US economy and corporate behaviours will not lead to a substantial earnings correction, we think the market could begin a more meaningful acceleration path.' Source: Morgan Stanley 2,175 - UBS UBS 2016 year-end target: 2,175 Prior target: 2,275 Comment: 'The 'known unknowns' intensified in January -- China equity market and FX instability, a renewed oil price plunge, questions as to whether the Fed made a policy error by hiking in December as US economic data has surprised to the downside,' Julian Emanuel wrote. Source: UBS 2,180 - Jefferies Comment: 'We thought that last year was the 'growth recession' in earnings. Furthermore, base effects will start to benefit the S&P eps from the middle of the year. Real rates have moved up which has made it much more challenging for the S&P. however, the recent decline in 10 year rates will be supportive for equities. The equity risk premium is still high,' said Sean Darby. Source: Jefferies 2,200 - Barclays Barclays Comment: 'Our macro narrative is simple, if obvious,' Jonathan Glionna said. 'We believe U.S. interest rates will go up leading to a stronger U.S. dollar. This should cause earnings per share growth and returns to remain subdued. We forecast 4% EPS growth and a 5% gain for the S&P 500.' Source: Barclays 2,200 - Deutsche Bank 2016 year-end target: 2,200 Prior target: 2,250 Comment: 'We expect the next 5%+ S&P price move to be up and soon,' Bianco wrote to clients. 'We are not panicked by this correction because we understand it.' 2,225 - RBC Capital Markets 2016 year-end target: 2,225 Current year-end target: 2,300 Comment: 'On November 20, we published our 2016 outlook with an S&P 500 price target of 2,300,' wrote Jonathan Golub. 'Since that time, WTI has fallen by nearly 10% and bottom-up analyst estimates for 2016 have fallen by 1%. Further, economic trends have softened, with the November ISM at 48.6, well below the 53.7 average of the past 3 years.' Source: RBC Capital Markets 2,300 - Oppenheimer Comment: 'We look for the price of oil to find a bottom when the market eventually recognises that it has been oversold. We look for the dollar to eventually find a resistance level that will hold sometime in 2016 as economies outside the US continue to improve and show evidence of sustainable growth that will attract investment flows along with demand for foreign imported goods,' said John Stoltzfus. Source: Oppenheimer 2,325 - Fundstrat Comment: 'We believe there is potential for positive surprises in 2016. Global growth re-accelerates in 2016 (3.0% in '15 to 3.2-3.3%) as US growth strengthens, EM stabilizes and Eurozone further firms: US growth should improve on heels of better consumer income, gov't adding to growth (especially election year), less drag from USD,' Tom Lee wrote. Source: Fundstrat Now read: Shutterstock GOLDMAN: These 10 themes will dominate world markets in 2016 »

