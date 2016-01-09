Here's what Wall Street pros are predicting for the stock market in 2016

It’s 2016. And if you’re invested in stocks, you’re probably wondering where the market will head this year.
The bull market is in its sixth year. And with global economic growth slowing, earnings growth flattening, the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy, commodities prices dreadfully low, and the dollar unusually high, there’s a feeling that the bull run’s end is near.
But most Wall Street’s pros wouldn’t say so.
Of 14 top equity strategists followed by Business Insider, not one sees the S&P 500 ending 2016 below 2,050.
Note, the S&P closed 2015 at 2,043.9.
One stubborn bull sees the index surging to 2,325.
We’ve rounded up the calls from the top firms on Wall Street. We also included their original 2015 price targets, so you can see where the strategists stood a year ago compared to where the market is now. Many of these were revised as the year unfolded.
2016 year-end target: 2,050
2016 EPS forecast: N/A
2015 year-end target: 2,200
Comment: 'The S&P 500 should absorb the Fed rate hike and finish the year flat. US dollar strengthening and high bond yields offset the strong US GDP growth already priced in. The presidential election in November 2016 could also be a source of volatility for US equities,' said Alain Bokobza.
Source: Societe Generale
2016 year-end target: 2,100
2016 EPS forecast: $130
2015 year-end target: 2,250
Comment: 'We believe the S&P 500 will likely suffer its first calendar year loss since 2008,' wrote Brian Belski. 'However, we continue to believe the longer-term outlook for US stocks remains bright, and we remain confident with our call that US stocks are in the midst of a secular bull market.'
Source: BMO Capital Markets
2016 year-end target: 2,100
2016 EPS forecast: $120
2015 year-end target: 2,100
Comment: 'We forecast the S&P 500 index will tread water for a second consecutive year in 2016,' wrote David Kostin. 'Our year-end 2016 target of 2100 represents a 1% price gain from the current index level (2089), which itself is just 1% above the year-end 2014 level of 2059.'
Source: Goldman Sachs
2016 mid-year target: 2,150
2016 forecast: 6.8% growth
2015 year-end target: 2,225
Comment: 'We think that we are at the later stages of the equity bull market and see increasing headwinds for equities related to valuations, an uncertain macro environment, bottom-up disruptions, weak earnings momentum, and falling market breadth,' Andrew Garthwaite wrote.
Source: Credit Suisse
2016 year-end target: 2,175
2016 EPS forecast: $125.9
2015 year-end target: 2,200
Comment: 'We are viewing this as a mid-expansion period where equity returns are not strong (much like 2015 so far), instead of the end of the expansion,' Morgan Stanley strategists wrote. 'Should investors regain confidence that the US economy and corporate behaviours will not lead to a substantial earnings correction, we think the market could begin a more meaningful acceleration path.'
Source: Morgan Stanley
2016 year-end target: 2,200
2016 EPS forecast: $120
2015 year-end target: 2,200
Comment: 'We expect modest gains for US large cap stocks in 2016: the likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months is low in our view, but valuations have normalized from previously low levels and narrowing returns are to be expected,' wrote Savita Subramanian.
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
2016 year-end target: 2,200
2016 EPS forecast: $123
2015 year-end target: 2,150
Comment: 'A 5% to 6% change in the dollar's trade-weighted average price is roughly equivalent to a 3% change in the S&P 500's earnings per share in the next 12 months, he says. Even if the dollar doesn't rise another 10% to 11%, as it did in 2015, it will cause erosion in per-share earnings growth through transactional effects, he says,' Dubravko Lakos-Bujas told Barron's.
Source: Citi
2016 year-end target: 2,200
2016 EPS forecast: $132.50
2015 year-end target: 2,200
Comment: 'Indeed, the combination of likely margin pressures by the second half of next year plus being further into the Fed rate cycle and the added uncertainty of a Presidential election may create the environment for Street restraint in 2H16,' said Tobias M Levkovich.
Source: Citi
2016 year-end target: 2,200
2016 EPS forecast: 4% growth
2015 year-end target: 2,100
Comment: 'Our macro narrative is simple, if obvious,' Jonathan Glionna said. 'We believe U.S. interest rates will go up leading to a stronger U.S. dollar. This should cause earnings per share growth and returns to remain subdued. We forecast 4% EPS growth and a 5% gain for the S&P 500.'
Source: Barclays
2016 year-end target: 2,225
2016 EPS forecast: $124
2015 year-end target: 2,325
Comment: 'On November 20, we published our 2016 outlook with an S&P 500 price target of 2,300,' wrote Jonathan Golub. 'Since that time, WTI has fallen by nearly 10% and bottom-up analyst estimates for 2016 have fallen by 1%. Further, economic trends have softened, with the November ISM at 48.6, well below the 53.7 average of the past 3 years.'
Source: RBC Capital Markets
2016 year-end target: 2,275
2016 EPS forecast: $126
2015 year-end target: 2,225
Comment: 'Barring an unforeseen external shock or a recession, if earnings continue to improve, 2016 should be a positive year for US equities,' Julian Emanuel wrote. 'Regardless, we continue to expect further volatility -- which in essence means higher risk, both upside and downside.'
Source: UBS
2016 year-end target: 2,250-2,300
2016 EPS forecast: $125
2015 year-end target: 2,150
Comment: 'We reduce 2016E S&P EPS from $128 to $125,' wrote David Bianco. 'We're unsure of the tone of language appropriate to describe this reduction. Slashing or even cutting is too harsh as our new estimate is merely 2.5% lower. This trimming shouldn't surprise investors given recent commodity and currency markets.'
Source: Deutsche Bank
2016 year-end target: 2,3oo
2016 EPS forecast: $129
2015 year-end target: 2,311
Comment: 'We look for the price of oil to find a bottom when the market eventually recognises that it has been oversold. We look for the dollar to eventually find a resistance level that will hold sometime in 2016 as economies outside the US continue to improve and show evidence of sustainable growth that will attract investment flows along with demand for foreign imported goods,' said John Stoltzfus.
Source: Oppenheimer
2016 year-end target: 2,325
2016 EPS forecast: $127
2015 year-end target: 2,325
Comment: 'We believe there is potential for positive surprises in 2016. Global growth re-accelerates in 2016 (3.0% in '15 to 3.2-3.3%) as US growth strengthens, EM stabilizes and Eurozone further firms: US growth should improve on heels of better consumer income, gov't adding to growth (especially election year), less drag from USD,' Tom Lee wrote.
Source: Fundstrat
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.