Here's what Wall Street pros are predicting for the stock market in 2016

It’s 2016. And if you’re invested in stocks, you’re probably wondering where the market will head this year.

The bull market is in its sixth year. And with global economic growth slowing, earnings growth flattening, the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy, commodities prices dreadfully low, and the dollar unusually high, there’s a feeling that the bull run’s end is near.

But most Wall Street’s pros wouldn’t say so.

Of 14 top equity strategists followed by Business Insider, not one sees the S&P 500 ending 2016 below 2,050.

Note, the S&P closed 2015 at 2,043.9.

One stubborn bull sees the index surging to 2,325.

We’ve rounded up the calls from the top firms on Wall Street. We also included their original 2015 price targets, so you can see where the strategists stood a year ago compared to where the market is now. Many of these were revised as the year unfolded.

