Here's what Wall Street is predicting for the stock market in 2016

The stock market forecasts for 2016 are rolling in.

Wall Street steadily lowered its expectations for the stock market as 2015 unfolded.

On Friday, the S&P 500 traded near 2,090, and the median year-end target on the index was 2,150 according to Bloomberg data. Last December, it was 2,213.

Based on the forecasts we’ve received so far, even the most bullish strategists expect that 2016 will be a modest year for the market.

Uncertainty about how markets respond to the first interest rate hike in nine years, commodity price weakness, and slow global growth are some of the things strategists have identified as potential headwinds for stocks and earnings.

We’ve rounded up the calls from the top firms on Wall Street that we have so far.

We also included their original 2015 price targets, so you can see where the strategists stood a year ago compared to where the market is now. Many of these were revised as the year unfolded.

