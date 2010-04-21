Wall Street 2 Star Michael Douglas On Goldman Sachs Scandal: 'How Embarrassed Is The SEC?'

Michael Douglas with his young co-star Shia LeBeouf.

Michael Douglas, the star of Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps, weighed in on the Goldman Sachs scandal last night, after attending a screening of a burlesque documentary.”Well it’s a little early to say. I don’t think it’s over yet,” Douglas told the Wall Street Journal. “But I think, ‘How embarrassed is the SEC?’ … There’s got to be more thorough investigations here. And I think there are probably going to be other situations coming out. Who knows?”



Certainly, there already are other situations coming out, Michael. After all greed is “legal” now, right?

Don’t miss: The 10 Best Quotes From Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.