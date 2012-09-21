Hilarious Timeline Of A First-Year Analyst's Life On Wall Street Sounds Pretty Accurate To Us

Photo: flickr: Francois Storr

Wall Street is hard. You can hear all the legends about epic parties and unbelievable wealth all you want, but when you start you’re a first-year analyst like everyone else.And we wouldn’t exactly call it fun.



But it can be funny.

One blogger did a month to month break down of the dirty truth behind a first-year analysts life on Wall Street. They call it a “timeline” but we’d say its definitely got some dips to it.

Check out the first few months below and then head to Wall Street Oasis for the rest.

August

Training’s over, and you’ve just hit the new group. You’re getting to know your bullpen-mates and you’ve picked up a few bullsh*t staffings. You’re settled into your new apartment in Murray Hill (no roaches yet!) and you’re loving the nightlife in NYC. You head out to the bars with your newfound work bros on Thursdays for happy hour. Life is good, and Joshua Tree f*ckin rocks.

September

After labour Day, things start to pick up a bit…

You just joined Equinox (cuz you’re a young stunner) but you haven’t been back in a while. No worries – your right shoulder is still jacked from the constant weekend fist-pumping. You pulled your first late night and spent a weekend in the office doing some internal drafting. You’re picking up the modelling, but still making some mistakes. It’s all good, because you’re working with some understanding Associates. Ease into it.

October

Happy Halloween, motherf*cker. That internal drafting you were slogging through last month has turned into a live deal, along with six other new projects you have. Your once-understanding Associate is running short on patience, ’cause for some g*dd*mn reason you’re still trying to wrap your head around purchase accounting and how it flows through the model. You haven’t seen your roommate in a few weeks, and your girlfriend is probably seeing someone else.

We’d like to tell you it gets better but, you’ll have to see for yourself>

