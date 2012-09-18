The 10 Most Notorious Doomsayers On Wall Street

David Tice

Photo: Fox Business News

As stocks sit near new multi-year highs, many investors regret ever heeding the warnings of the sceptics, bears, and outright doomsayers.Nevertheless, Wall Street’s most well-known naysayers continue to warn that we are only increasingly exposing ourselves to risks as the U.S. national debt passes $16 trillion and the Federal Reserve’s unconventional monetary policy takes us into uncharted waters.



We compiled a list of the most notorious bears who relentlessly pound the table with their warnings as the markets continue to soar.

One characteristic that seems universal among the bears is their use of colourful language.

