GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

UBS traders are no longer allowed to wear jeans on the trading floor. Bankers received the memo yesterday.



Billy Joel’s blonde banker babe might be from Goldman Sachs, not Morgan Stanley as originally thought.

One quarter of the funds raised by the Republican candidate for NY Attorney General, Daniel M. Donovan Jr., can be traced to $17 billion hedge fund Elliott Management.

Lloyd Blankfein might be played by Evan Handler, the guy from Sex and the City (Charlotte’s husband). He announced he’s been cast in the role in a tweet he sent last night. Or it might have been a joke.

A $116 billion joint venture between BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto has hit a wall with antitrust agencies objecting to the deal after a preliminary review.

Bernie Madoff‘s Palm Beach pad is close to being sold. The asking price is now $6.5 million, down from the original $8.5 million.

China’s Sinochem Corp has backed down on its Potash bid, clearing another obstacle in BHP’s $39 billion tender for the Candian fertiliser giant. Now BHP just has to convince Potash, which bluntly rejected the resource giant’s $130 per share offer.

A posse of American investors say they had millions stolen from them, and received death threats after their insurance project in Abu Dhabi went south. The group is suing the government of Abu Dhabi as well as the royal family after warnings like this: “You need to forget about this situation, and if you don’t, you will find yourself in the desert with your head cut off, and in our country, no one will ever find you.”

Non-Wall Street Bonus:

Jersey Shore’s The Situation is set to become the face of the new luxury gym at the Plaza Hotel. According to an unamed source, he’ll even be offering personal ab workouts.

