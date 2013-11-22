A Wall St Yoga Teacher Was Fired By Her Playboy Playmate Boss For Being 'Too Cute'

A Wall St yoga teacher has reportedly been sacked by her Playboy playmate boss for being “too cute” to work in a Manhattan chiropractic practice.
Dilek Edwards was sacked from the clinic, which is owned by Stephanie Adams and her husband, Charles Nicolai, by a text.
The couple, according to the Daily Mail, claim the yoga teacher had been inappropriate with Nicolai after she gave him a yoga-therapy session.
He asked her to keep it secret from his wife.
Adams, the first ever lesbian Playmate and self-described “direct descendant” of Presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams, has dismissed claims she’s jealous of the younger womans looks.
“No disrespect to anyone – but I’m a centrefold,” she said, according to a report in The Daily Mail.
Edwards is seeking unspecified damages, alleging sexual harassment, gender discrimination and unlawful termination.
