Giant 'Wall Of Ice' Destroys Holiday Homes In Canada

Home-owners in Manitoba, Canada got a nasty surprise this weekend, after strong winds pushed huge amounts of ice from Dauphin Lake into their homes.



According to CBC.ca, winds reached 80km/h (50m/h) on Friday night, eventually pushing enough ice to severely damage 27 homes in the area.

Described alternatively as a “wall of ice” and an “ice tsunami“, the phenomenon was accompanied by a loud roar. Clayton Watts, deputy reeve of the Rural Municipality of Ochre River, told the Toronto Star that the entire thing was over in 10 minutes.

Footage from ABC News shows the carnage inflicted. This woman saw the ice push into her living room:

Manitoba wasn’t the only town afflicted by ice this weekend.

In a separate incident hundreds of miles away, strong winds pushed ice from Lake Mille Lacs onto homes in the Izatys Resort, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. The Department of Natural Resources told the Associated Press that 10 miles of shoreline are covered, with the “wall of ice” reaching 30 feet high in some places.

This amateur footage, obtained by the Associated Press, shows just how crazy the scene was in Minnesota:



ABC has more footage of the devastation in Canada and Minnesota as well as interviews with local homeowners:



