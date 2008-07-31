Wall-E: Box Office Gold, Lackluster Video Game (THQI)

Wall-E the movie may have generated $200 million at the box office and help drive revenue for Disney (DIS), but Wall-E the game helped THQ blow earnings estimates and post a $0.41 per share loss for Q1.



The company said it shipped more than a million copies of the game in the first quarter, but according to Reuters, the game sold less than expected. That’s a problem for prognosticators like Citi’s Brent Thill, who said last month that the game would goose the company’s results.

